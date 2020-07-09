Lamborghini Sian Roadster revealed, most powerful drop-top ever

This is it. The Lamborghini Sian Roadster, as previewed earlier this week. It comes in as the company’s most powerful roadster ever, and the first electrified roadster it has ever made.

Just like the Sian coupe, the new Roadster features an advanced V12 hybrid powertrain. It consists of a 577kW V12 petrol engine, paired with a 25kW electric motor assist system. Combined, the mega unit develops a colossal 602kW. This is enough to see 0-100km/h done and dusted in 2.9 seconds. It also has a top speed of over 350km/h.

The Sian Roadster is one of the first production vehicles in the world to use a supercapacitor instead of a conventional lithium-ion battery, following the coupe. This is charged via regenerative braking and it can be recharged and discharged with the same power, unlike a normal battery. This means whenever the driver brakes, the system charges and stores the energy. This is then instantly available for a power boost during acceleration.

As for the design of the car, it is just breathtaking. Lamborghini creates each model through its Ad Personam department, allowing every customer to personalise the colour and finishes for their order. One of the highlights are the Oro Electrum wheels – a colour chosen to represent electrification.

There’s also a carbon fibre front splitter, iconic Y-shaped headlights, deep side intakes with outlets over the rear spoiler, active cooling veins, and six hexagonal taillights which are inspired by the Lamborghini Countach. Speaking about the epic machine, Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali, said:

“It is the expression of breathtaking design and extraordinary performance, but most importantly embodies important future technologies. The Sian’s innovative hybrid powertrain heralds the direction for Lamborghini super sports cars, and the open-top Sian Roadster affirms a desire for the ultimate lifestyle Lamborghini as we move towards a tomorrow demanding new solutions.”

The interior is a concoction of technology, exotic materials, and unbridled opulence. Customers can of course pick and choose between different trim options and colour combinations, with this model showing off Blue Glauco detailing, aluminium highlights in Oro Electrum, and special air vents made through sophisticated 3D printing methods.

Lamborghini is planning to build just 19 examples of the Sian Roadster. And unfortunately, all have already been sold.