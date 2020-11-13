Lamborghini Huracan STO previewed, debuts Nov 18

There’s a new Lamborghini on the horizon, with all signs pointing to the new Huracan STO. Lamborghini has sent out a teaser image to build the excitement.

Not much is revealed with the teaser, aside from a URL that contains ‘STO’ in the link: https://lam.bo/LamborghiniSTO_Fb. Lamborghini says, “From the racetrack to the road. The new V10 Lamborghini. We are about to embark on a new, fantastic chapter of our history.”

Being a V10 means it is based on the Huracan. And in fact the daytime running lights look exactly like those on the Huracan. Perhaps the biggest giveaway is the huge wing at the back. You might remember a prototype that was spotted earlier this year, wearing a massive wing.

The prototype also featured a unique air intake snorkel that rose up over the roof, complete with a vertical fin that ran over the top. However, this teaser doesn’t appear to highlight the same scoop. If you look closely you can see the sheet just rises up slightly in the middle, suggesting a smaller scoop could be in store for the production version.

As far as we know the Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologato) will be the most hardcore Huracan yet. The English translation essentially means homologated super trophy. In other words, a race car that’s road legal.

According to reports the STO will come with the same 5.2-litre V10 engine as seen in the Huracan EVO, producing the same 470kW output. However, unlike the regular EVO the STO is set to be rear-wheel drive. And, there’s gonna be a heap of weight reduction to improve track performance.

Around 100kg could be chopped from the mass, which would have a profound effect on handling, braking, and acceleration. Along with the added downforce from the extravagant aero parts, we could be looking at a new Nurburgring king.

The Huracan Performante held the lap record for a while, with a time of 6:52.01. That was then overtaken by the big brother, Aventador SVJ, which posted a time of 6:44.97. We’ll have to keep an eye out for spy videos from the circuit. Stay tuned for the full reveal on November 18.