Lamborghini Huracan STO previewed, debuts Nov 18

November 14, 2020
Car News, Lamborghini

There’s a new Lamborghini on the horizon, with all signs pointing to the new Huracan STO. Lamborghini has sent out a teaser image to build the excitement.

Not much is revealed with the teaser, aside from a URL that contains ‘STO’ in the link: https://lam.bo/LamborghiniSTO_Fb. Lamborghini says, “From the racetrack to the road. The new V10 Lamborghini. We are about to embark on a new, fantastic chapter of our history.”

Being a V10 means it is based on the Huracan. And in fact the daytime running lights look exactly like those on the Huracan. Perhaps the biggest giveaway is the huge wing at the back. You might remember a prototype that was spotted earlier this year, wearing a massive wing.

The prototype also featured a unique air intake snorkel that rose up over the roof, complete with a vertical fin that ran over the top. However, this teaser doesn’t appear to highlight the same scoop. If you look closely you can see the sheet just rises up slightly in the middle, suggesting a smaller scoop could be in store for the production version.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

As far as we know the Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologato) will be the most hardcore Huracan yet. The English translation essentially means homologated super trophy. In other words, a race car that’s road legal.

From the racetrack to the road. The new V10 Lamborghini.
We are about to embark on a new, fantastic chapter of our…

Posted by Lamborghini on Friday, November 13, 2020

According to reports the STO will come with the same 5.2-litre V10 engine as seen in the Huracan EVO, producing the same 470kW output. However, unlike the regular EVO the STO is set to be rear-wheel drive. And, there’s gonna be a heap of weight reduction to improve track performance.

Around 100kg could be chopped from the mass, which would have a profound effect on handling, braking, and acceleration. Along with the added downforce from the extravagant aero parts, we could be looking at a new Nurburgring king.

The Huracan Performante held the lap record for a while, with a time of 6:52.01. That was then overtaken by the big brother, Aventador SVJ, which posted a time of 6:44.97. We’ll have to keep an eye out for spy videos from the circuit. Stay tuned for the full reveal on November 18.

Tags
, ,

Related Articles

Lamborghini Huracan 'STO' spotted, most hardcore road variant yetLamborghini Huracan 'STO' spotted, most hardcore road variant yet March 10, 2020
Bologna airport gets Lamborghini Huracan for taxiing aircraftBologna airport gets Lamborghini Huracan for taxiing aircraft December 11, 2019
Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD variant announcedLamborghini Huracan EVO RWD variant announced January 6, 2020
Lamborghini Urus production hits 10,000, soon most popular everLamborghini Urus production hits 10,000, soon most popular ever July 23, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of Performance Drive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au | Credit Representative of Australian Credit License Number 515843

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.