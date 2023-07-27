Mitsubishi RALLIART Bringing All-New Triton to Asia Cross Country Rally Next Month

Hot off the heels of its release of the sixth-gen Triton ute range, Mitsubishi RALLIART is set to bring three radical off-roaders based on the new Triton to the Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR) next month.

The company says that its trio of AXCR entrants are based on the Thai-spec Triton dual-cab, which is modified in line with the FIA’s Group T1 restrictions for cross-country vehicles.

Modifications include major weight reductions from the stock car thanks to a stripped-out cabin, while stripping out the stock bonnet, doors and cargo bed with carbon fibre replacements.

Underneath, there’s an upgraded suspension system over the double-wishbone front and leaf spring rear suspension hardware, a pair of limited-slip differentials and lightweight aluminium wheels.

The rally entrant receives a tuned version of the updated 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel powering the sixth-gen Triton, with outputs of 150kW/470Nm thrown to the wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.

Rather than carry over the black-and-white livery showcased by the Triton XRT concept, the AXCR entrants pick up a more traditional red and black colour scheme.

You’ll be able to see the Triton bashing its way through Thailand and Laos when the Asia Cross Country Rally kicks off on August 13.

You can view the full spec sheet below.

Overall length x overall width 5,320 mm x 1,865 mm Wheelbase 3,130 mm Tread (front/rear) 1,570 mm / 1,565 mm Engine 4N16 type 4-cylinder MIVEC turbo diesel Fuel injector High-pressure common-rail injection Displacement 2,442 cc Turbocharger Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger Output (maximum) 150 kW Torque (maximum) 470 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual 4WD system Super Select 4WD-II Differential CUSCO front and rear LSD Front suspension Independent double-wishbone with coil springs Rear suspension Rigid leaf springs Shock absorbers CUSCO adjustable front and rear twin dampers Bump stopper Hydraulic Steering Rack and pinion with power assist Brakes ENDLESS front and rear ventilated discs with 4-piston calipers and pads FORTEC brake fluid Wheels WORK aluminium alloy wheels (17-inch x 7J) Tires Yokohama GEOLANDAR M/T G003 (235/80R17） Others Carbon fibre hood Carbon fibre front and rear door panels Carbon fibre cargo bed

“We are very excited to be able to take on the competition with the all-new Triton, which has been fully redesigned and evolved significantly in all aspects,” says team director, Hiroshi Masuoka.

“Triton rally cars have undergone over 2000km of endurance testing in Japan and Thailand with no major problems – and we have confirmed that they provide even better performance than last year’s model in every stage, from flat dirt high-speed stages to muddy low-speed stages.”