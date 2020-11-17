Lamborghini Huracan STO leaked, insane aero kit

November 18, 2020
Car News, Lamborghini

An image of the incredible Lamborghini Huracan STO has leaked online, giving us an early preview of the road-going track car ahead of its official debut, happening tomorrow (local time).

The Huracan STO is set to come in as a full-on track-ready monster that also happens to be road legal. Even the name suggests that, which stands for Super Trofeo Omologato (or homologated super trophy). And, well, just check it out. It’s the craziest Lambo V10 we’ve seen since the Sesto Elemento back in 2010.

This image apparently comes from the Lamborghini Unica app, which is a special invite-only service provided to clients. A Lamborghini dealership in the UK, called HR Owen, posted on Instagram what looks to be a screen grab of a preview sent through this Unica app.

At the front is a much deeper and wider intake system than the regular Huracan, with a low splitter running across, while the bonnet appears to feature some unique vents. These are likely extraction vents rather than intake ducts, with air scooped up at the nose and released through these bonnet openings.

Not only would this create downforce, there’s likely some kind of radiator or oil cooler sitting in the middle. This kind of setup is usually commonplace in motorsport. Also from motorsport, check out the roof scoop in the middle. The angle of this preview photo doesn’t show much, but you can clearly see something is there. This would feed air directly into the V10 engine.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

And then perhaps the most obvious enhancement is the massive rear wing. It stands high on two struts, with winglets at each end and quite an aggressive lip profile on the main plane. Needless to say, the Huracan STO should offer very serious downforce on the track.

Details regarding the engine are still under wraps, but it’s understood it will use the same 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 found in the EVO. In that the unit produces 470kW. However, unlike the regular EVO, the STO could be rear-wheel drive for a purer driving experience. We’ll have to wait and see. The covers officially come off at 3pm GMT (2am AEDT).

Tags

Related Articles

Lamborghini Huracan STO previewed, debuts Nov 18Lamborghini Huracan STO previewed, debuts Nov 18 November 14, 2020
Lamborghini Huracan 'STO' spotted, most hardcore road variant yetLamborghini Huracan 'STO' spotted, most hardcore road variant yet March 10, 2020
What's this mysterious Lamborghini? Aventador EVO, Aventador replacement?What's this mysterious Lamborghini? Aventador EVO, Aventador replacement? August 4, 2020
Lamborghini SCV12 confirmed as new hardcore track carLamborghini SCV12 confirmed as new hardcore track car June 23, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of Performance Drive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au | Credit Representative of Australian Credit License Number 515843

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.