2021 Lexus RC update announced for Australia

Lexus Australia is announcing a string of updates for the launch of the 2021 Lexus RC range, including the RC 300 and RC 350. Powertrain, handling, and safety tech have all been revised.

Firstly, the powertrain stuff. Two options are available for the regular RC range. The RC 300 continues with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder producing 180kW and 350Nm. Meanwhile, the flagship RC 350 continues with a 3.5-litre naturally aspirated V6 that develops 232kW and 380Nm.

However, these engines are connected up to an updated eight-speed auto transmission. It includes a new adaptive control software that operates in the Normal, Sport, and Sport+ driving modes. It promises to adapt more decisively to driver inputs and the road conditions. For example, in Normal mode the transmission continues to preference higher gears for economy. But in the Sport modes the unit will select lower gears more intuitively, even during braking.

Also helping to enhance the driving experience, Lexus has made some tweaks to the rear suspension, adding a larger stabiliser bar and a new, higher-strength aluminium upper arm to help with rigidity and to reduce weight. F Sport models come with adaptive variable sports suspension, performance brakes, and a Torsen limited-slip differential. RC 350 F Sport adds rear-wheel steering.

As for the safety improvements, Lexus has tuned its radar cruise control system so it’s now capable of bringing the car to a complete stop and then starting back up again. It also promises to adapt to changing road conditions, at all speeds. The system is now standard on all models.

Aside from the two engine options, two main trim lines are available for each; the Luxury and the F Sport. There’s also enhancement packs for each. Speaking about the updated model, Lexus Australia chief executive Scott Thompson said:

“These upgrades to the sporty, yet luxurious RC sports coupe further the Lexus reputation for making regular and thoughtful improvements to our entire range. The advanced technology and engineering in the Lexus RC ensures that every journey prioritises driver connection, dynamic performance and safety.”

The new model is on sale now, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2021 Lexus RC 300 Luxury: $67,990

2021 Lexus RC 300 Luxury with Enhancement Pack 1: $68,980

2021 Lexus RC 300 Luxury with Enhancement Pack 2: $72,680

2021 Lexus RC 300 F Sport: $75,736

2021 Lexus RC 300 F Sport with Enhancement Pack 1: $78,236

2021 Lexus 350 Luxury: $70,736

2021 Lexus 350 Luxury with Enhancement Pack 1: $72,726

2021 Lexus 350 Luxury with Enhancement Pack 2: $75,426

2021 Lexus 350 F Sport: $78,736