Hyundai IONIQ 6 range figures confirmed, up to 614km

Hyundai has confirmed some details of its sleek new IONIQ 6 fully electric four-door coupe, including the range figures, battery capacity options and details regarding aerodynamics.

The IONIQ 6 follows the IONIQ 5 as the company’s second dedicated (not based on an existing model line) full electric vehicle. It’s built on the same E-GMP architecture as the IONIQ 5, as well as the Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60.

Today, Hyundai has confirmed a Long Range 2WD model, featuring a 77.4kWh battery, will offer an AER-rated range of 614km when fitted with the 18-inch alloy wheel option. Moving up to the 20-inch wheels drops the range to 545km.

Going for AWD, with two electric motors, using the same 77.4kWh battery provides a range of 583km, or 519km with the 20-inch wheel option. The AWD configuration is only going to be available with the Long Range battery.

As for the entry Standard battery, offering a capacity of 53kWh, it will offer a range of 429km. It only comes in 2WD form and with the 18-inch alloy wheels. Despite offering the shortest range, this entry model is actually the most efficient, with an official average consumption rate of 13.9kWh/100km.

This is all quite interesting considering the IONIQ 5 uses a very similar setup yet does not offer the same range figures. Part of this is thanks to the IONIQ 6’s very slippery body design, offering a drag coefficient value of just 0.21.

Hyundai says the 6 is the most aerodynamic vehicle it has ever made for the showroom. The value is also one of the lowest we’ve seen in the auto industry altogether. The body features active air flaps, wheel curtains, wheel gap reducers, and an overall streamlined silhouette to ensure optimum aero efficiency.

The new model will be pitched on the market as a sporty, low-slung alternative to the range of SUV and crossover EVs that seem to be all the craze at the moment. Speaking about the model, Byung Hoon Min, head of total vehicle performance development at Hyundai, said:

“We put every effort into designing the most efficient car in the EV segment. Our focus on improving aerodynamics helped to achieve one of the longest all-electric range vehicles available, which will reduce customers’ EV range anxiety and help grow the segment.”

Hyundai Australia confirms the 6 is scheduled to go on sale locally “early next year”, suggesting some time in the first quarter. Following the 6, the IONIQ 7 seven-seat SUV will be next on the rank from the EV family.