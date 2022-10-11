KW releases coilover suspension kit for the all-electric BMW i4

The suspension wizards over at KW have released a new plug and play suspension package for the all-electric BMW i4 eDrive40 Gran Coupe, as the world of performance hardware for battery-electric vehicles continues to expand.

KW says that its new stainless steel DDC coilover kit is designed to work alongside BMW’s optional adaptive M suspension system, throwing out the adaptive M shock absorbers in the process while working seamlessly with BMW’s software.

The KW dampers are picked up by BMW’s chassis control system, resulting in a seriously convenient plug and play package.

The company has designed the i4’s coilovers on the same technology used in its package for the almighty Rimac Nevera hypercar, which allows for ride height adjustments between 20-40mm at the front, and between 15-35mm at the rear, while BMW’s adaptive air suspension on the drive axle remains fitted after the conversion.

As a reminder, the BMW i4 eDrive40 comes with an adaptive M suspension system as standard, and is powered by a single electric motor over the rear axle producing 250kW/430Nm, resulting in a 0-100km/h sprint in 5.7 seconds. BMW also offers an M Performance variant called the i4 M50, with 400kW/795Nm.

“Tweaking or modifying the BMW suspension control software is not necessary because the DDC valves are tailor-made for the BMW system. In sport mode, the electric car characterises itself with its typical BMW sports car feature and is still comfortable on long rides.”