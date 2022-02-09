KW debuts coilover kit for new Audi RS 3, connects with DDC

Renowned suspension specialist, KW Automotive, has devised a hardcore upgrade kit for the 2022 Audi RS 3 super hatch and sedan. It showcases a unique plug-and-play setup, hinging on the standard car’s dynamic damper control (DDC) electronic adjustment system.

Many new sports cars these day feature a multi-mode suspension system, at least as an option. It basically allows drivers to change the damper characteristics at the touch of a button from inside the cabin. In essence, it improves the overall versatility of the vehicle.

KW Automotive has come up with a complete coilover suspension upgrade package, which is usually the most hardcore suspension upgrade you can do on a vehicle, however, this new system is compatible with the standard adjustment mode function.

Using the standard menu, drivers can toggle different modes and the KW coilover kit will adjust the damper characteristics to be stiffer, in the sportiest setting, or softer in the case of the comfort mode. Being coilovers, users can also adjust the ride height by 45mm. KW explains:

“When converting to a KW DDC plug-and-play coilover suspension in the Audi RS 3, the original Audi DCC suspension plugs will connect to the compatible plugs of the KW DDC dampers. The standard on-board electronics then recognise the adaptive coilover suspension right away.”

The company says the upgrade kit makes the RS 3 “even more controllable during sporty driving” compared with the standard car. It says the typical roll and pitch movements are reduced significantly.

For owners that did not tick the DDC option box when ordering the Audi, KW recommends its popular KW V3 coilover package. It provides similar adjustment control only users need to do it manually. There’s also a height-adjustable spring kit available that offers stepless lowering of up to 20mm.

The new Audi RS 3 is scheduled to go on sale in Australia during the first half of this year. It’s powered by a 2.5-litre turbo five-cylinder engine, producing 294kW and an impressive 500Nm. Acceleration from 0-100km/h is claimed in just 3.8 seconds.