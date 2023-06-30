Hyundai Ioniq 5 N hits the Nurburgring for final round of tests, arrives July

Hyundai says that its highly-anticipated Ioniq 5 N has been screeching away in a final round of testing at the Nürburgring ahead of its world premiere next month at the Goodwood Festival of Speed – yes, it will be tackling the iconic Hill Climb.

The Ioniq 5 N has been well-and-truly put through its paces while testing, clocking up more than 10,000km at the Nurburgring’s Nordschliefe and hitting the Arctic Circle for harsh winter testing of its battery and high-voltage components.

While Hyundai hasn’t spilled the beans on any power outputs or many of the expected hardware improvements over the standard Ioniq 5, it has offered up a few morsels of information ahead of the debut. This includes an N e-Shift that replicates the feel of an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, and even simulates a noticeable ‘jolt’ between shifts.

There’s also set of 400mm brake discs, with Hyundai adding that the regenerative braking system has been revised to offer up to 0.6G of force alone, and new battery preconditioning tech for ‘drag’ and ‘track’ modes.

Drag mode sets the perfect temperature for maximum power and torque, while track mode cools the battery slightly for a more prolonged output. Hyundai says that three pillars are at the centre of the Ioniq 5 N’s design brief, which include being a “corner rascal” while offering “racetrack capability” in an “everyday sportscar” package.

The company has also given us some details on its N Active Sound package that uses the Ioniq 5’s ten-speaker sound system with three sound themes: Ignition, Evolution and Supersonic.

Ignition is said to mirror the soundtrack of Hyundai’s naughty little 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder powering the i30 N – complete with its trademark pops, crackles and bangs, while Evolution provides electronic sounds inspired by the N 2025 Vision Grand Turismo and RN22e concepts.

The company says that we can expect to see our first official glimpse of the Ioniq 5 N at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed, with a series of hill climb demonstrations confirmed when the action kicks off on the 13th of July.