Jaguar Land Rover adds ‘what3words’ to its navigation, world first

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has become the first automotive company to implement ‘what3words’ support into its Pivi Pro infotainment navigation system, and it’ll be available for customers via an over-the-air software update.

If you’re wondering what exactly the what3words system is, think of it as a navigation system that maps the world with a combination of three words, rather than the conventional longitude and latitude system.

The creators say the benefits of the what3words system is both its simplicity and accuracy, with locations within a three-metre distance provided with a mix of three words, which are easy to communicate with police, ambulance services or friends in the event of an emergency.

Best of all, the what3words service doesn’t require a cellular connection, meaning the always-on system works just fine in the most remote of locations, giving drivers accurate directions without a data connection.

The latest software update comes after JLR rolled out Amazon Alexa services to more than 200,000 owners earlier this year atop 1.3 million vehicle updates across its fleet and three million updates for its engine control systems.

JLR says the what3words service will be available across 150 markets in 24 different languages. JLR’s digital product platform specialist Mark Carter said:

“This world-changing technology is all about simplification, providing our customers with a seamless modern luxury experience that means they can find their way anywhere in the world without having to worry about connectivity. The partnership with what3words, enabled by HERE Technologies, further highlights our world-leading SOTA capability which allows us to offer services that are always on and always connected.”