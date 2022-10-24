Car News Electric Hyundai

Hyundai opens world’s first car-powered (EV) hotel using V2L technology

Alexi Falson

Hyundai is making waves after announcing a very unusual world-first, with the company unveiling the ‘Hotel Hyundai’ which is a luxurious cabin powered entirely by its IONIQ 5 battery EV using v2L technology.

Located just an hour from Central London in Essex, Hotel Hyundai boasts all the luxurious touches of a bar, restaurant, coffee lounge and even a cinema with a working popcorn machine. Hotel Hyundai has been designed to showcase the real-world application of the company’s vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology.

This V2L architecture provides 230V/50Hz AC power up to a maximum of 3.6kW from the 77.4kWh (2023 update) lithium-ion battery.

Hyundai says that this unique project, in partnership with Grace Dent, is designed to encourage more people to go off-grid, either at home or while shopping around for holiday accommodation.

Hotel Hyundai is set to be open for a two-week period, with the company offering the public a chance to stay via a giveaway. Hyundai’s UK managing director, Ashley Andrew, said:

“Our award-winning Ioniq 5 is able to power Hotel Hyundai using its V2L feature, where an adapter from the car provides a socket which domestic appliances can be plugged into. The whole experience demonstrates the practicality of this pioneering technology, and we hope the concept inspires more power to go off-grid.”

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

See author's posts

In,

More Stories