Hyundai opens world’s first car-powered (EV) hotel using V2L technology

Hyundai is making waves after announcing a very unusual world-first, with the company unveiling the ‘Hotel Hyundai’ which is a luxurious cabin powered entirely by its IONIQ 5 battery EV using v2L technology.

Located just an hour from Central London in Essex, Hotel Hyundai boasts all the luxurious touches of a bar, restaurant, coffee lounge and even a cinema with a working popcorn machine. Hotel Hyundai has been designed to showcase the real-world application of the company’s vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology.

This V2L architecture provides 230V/50Hz AC power up to a maximum of 3.6kW from the 77.4kWh (2023 update) lithium-ion battery.

Hyundai says that this unique project, in partnership with Grace Dent, is designed to encourage more people to go off-grid, either at home or while shopping around for holiday accommodation.

Hotel Hyundai is set to be open for a two-week period, with the company offering the public a chance to stay via a giveaway. Hyundai’s UK managing director, Ashley Andrew, said:

“Our award-winning Ioniq 5 is able to power Hotel Hyundai using its V2L feature, where an adapter from the car provides a socket which domestic appliances can be plugged into. The whole experience demonstrates the practicality of this pioneering technology, and we hope the concept inspires more power to go off-grid.”