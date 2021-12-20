Hyundai Staria, Staria Load score 5-star ANCAP safety rating (video)

Hyundai’s futuristic vision into the world of people movers, the Staria, as well as the cargo variant the Staria Load have both been awarded the maximum five star ANCAP safety rating.

The Staria held up well in both the areas of impact protection and smart safety assistance technologies, with Hyundai including its full set of safety features in all Staria variants.

It scored 85 per cent for adult occupant protection, 86 per cent for child occupant protection, 65 per cent for vulnerable road user protection and 74 per cent for its safety assist technologies. These all resulted in a full five star ANCAP safety classification.

The commercial-bred Staria-Load scored 85 per cent for adult occupant protection, 65 per cent for vulnerable road user protection and 74 per cent for safety assist. These helped it score a five star rating, too, marking the first commercial vehicle to secure a maximum rating under the new 2020-2022 testing procedures. The protocols are significantly more stringent than previous tests.

All variants come packaged with autonomous emergency braking (AEB), lane keep assistance, blind-spot monitoring, safe exit assist, a world-first seat belt reminder system and seven airbags as standard. ANCAP’S chief executive, Carla Hoorweg, said:

“The safety rating for the Hyundai Staria will be well received by families and fleet buyers, with the Staria becoming the third vehicle in the people mover segment to achieve a five star safety rating under ANCAP’s 2020-2022 criteria – the most stringent to date.”

In terms of the commercial Staria Load, Hoorweg said the result is highly anticipated by fleet and trades buyers, and a big leap forward over the previous generation model. Hoorweg said:

“For so many small businesses and tradespeople their vehicle is their workplace. By providing the full suite of available safety specifications in the Staria-Load, Hyundai has shown strong commitment to the safety of Australian and New Zealand road users and we expect this 5 star result will be well-received by fleets and commercial buyers.”