2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport now on sale in Australia

Following its initial reveal back in July, the new-look, 2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport has now landed on Australian shores and is on sale now.

Four main variants are available, spanning from the GLX five-seater, GLS five-seater , GLS seven-seater, to the top Exceed seven-seater. All come powered by the familiar ‘4N15’ 2.4-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine, carried over from the outgoing model. It uses a compression ratio of 15.5:1 as before, double overhead cams and variable valve timing, and features a variable geometry turbo and piezo injectors.

The outputs remain unchanged, producing 133kW at 3500rpm and 430Nm at 2500rpm. This continues to be sent through an eight-speed automatic transmission for all variants. From there, drivers can toggle through the Super-Select 4WD-II drive system, standard on all models, with 2H, 4H, 4HLc (locked centre diff), and 4LLc (low-range with locked centre diff) settings.

It presents a number of adaptable driving modes too, with Gravel, Mud/Snow, Sand, and Rock. All of these utilise the Super-Select gear to best set up the Pajero Sport for optimum performance for the given conditions.

One of the biggest changes for the 2020 model is the updated exterior design. At the front you might notice the wider and more pronounced cheekbones like on the latest platform-sharing Triton, with new light clusters in the corners and tougher wheel arches for that more serious stance.

Inside, Mitsubishi is presenting its latest 8.0-inch touch-screen media interface for passengers. A redesigned centre console has also been introduced to improve practicality, with more modern styling, while a relocated 12V socket is moved to the back of the console for convenience. A power tailgate has been added in for the first time as well (not available for the GLX).

Interested punters can head in to their local Mitsubishi dealer now and place an order. Prices start from the following:

2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport GLS 5-seat, 8spd auto: $45,990

2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport GLX 5-seat, 8spd auto: $52,490

2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport GLS 7-seat, 8spd auto: $53,990

2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Exceed 7-seat, 8spd auto: $59,990