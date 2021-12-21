2022 Subaru Outback update in Australia adds special edition variant

Subaru has confirmed that an all-new Premium Special Edition variant will be joining the Outback lineup when it arrives in Australia in the first quarter of 2022.

The company is bolstering its iconic Outback nameplate with the addition of the Premium Special Edition variant that adds Nappa leather upholstery, a hands-free powered boot lift and a set of front and rear heated seats. A new Sapphire Blue Pearl colour option is also introduced across the range (replacing Dark Blue Pearl).

The arrival of the Premium Special Edition variant is joined by some revisions to the current Touring flagship, including seat ventilation for the front and rear seats, with manually-adjustable thigh support for the driver.

There is only one engine option for the latest Subaru Outback here in Australia. It is a 2.5-litre flat-four petrol producing 138kW/245Nm, replacing the previous 129kW/235Nm from the 2.5i, with power put to all four wheels via a CVT automatic transmission. Subaru Australia’s general manager, Blair Read, said:

“Australians have really responded to the new generation Outback since its launch early this year and we have seen greater numbers of owners joining the Outback family. With additional spec and special edition arriving for 2022 we are confident Outback will continue to meet the needs of Subaru buyers.”

So far this year (through November) Subaru has sold 9669 Outbacks in Australia, which is up 114.9 per cent on the same 11-month period last year. It is the third most popular model in the ‘Large below $70k SUV’ market segment, according to VFACTS, behind the Toyota Prado (19,095) and Isuzu MU-X (9833). Prices for the updated range are as following (excluding on-road costs):

2022 Subaru Outback AWD: $40,690

2022 Subaru Outback AWD Premium Special Edition: $44,190

2022 Subaru Outback AWD Sport: $45,190

2022 Subaru Outback AWD Touring: $48,990