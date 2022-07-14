Hyundai IONIQ6 officially debuts with specs: up 610km range, 0-100 in 5.1

Following its initial design debut in June, Hyundai has officially presented its sleek new IONIQ 6 fully electric four-door coupe to the world, including revealing some impressive features and figures. The flash new model was shown during a special digital premiere overnight, under the ‘Awaken Your World’ philosophy.

As we already know, the IONIQ 6 is the second stand-alone electric model from Hyundai, based on the group’s E-GMP architecture featuring an 400V/800V electrical system.

A battery capacity of 77.4kWh has been confirmed for the long-range model, with power sent to either a single motor at the rear axle (RWD) or dual motors for the long range model (AWD). The top-spec AWD version produces a combined output of 239kW and 605Nm, just like the IONIQ 5. Unlike the IONIQ 5 though, the 6 offers a claimed 0-100km/h sprint in 5.1 seconds (instead of 5.2).

Perhaps the biggest boast is the estimated WLTP range of over 610km. Final figures are yet to be locked in for the Australian market but that’s a very impressive initial guide for its class. The entry RWD model using a 53kWh also offers a WLTP-estimated energy consumption of under 14kWh/100km (range not disclosed yet). That, according to Hyundai, will make it one of the most energy-efficient EVs on the market.

The 800V electrical system supports ultra fast charging at up to 350kW, which means the battery can be recharged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes. The system also supports 400V charging, and offers vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality whereby owners can power external tools and accessories using the car’s battery.

Measuring in at 4855mm long, 1880mm wide, and 1495mm tall, and riding on a wheelbase that stretches 2950mm, the 6 is about 50mm longer, 20mm wider, and 50mm taller than the current Hyundai Sonata N Line. The wheelbase is also 110mm longer in the 6.

This gives us some idea of the potential cabin size and passenger space. Hyundai says the new model’s interior has been designed to be a “comfy and personalised hideaway” from the outside world. Buyers will have the option to upgrade to something called Relaxation Comfort Seats in the front, and there are four USB-C and one USB-A ports around the place.

Up on the dash is a 12-inch touch-screen multimedia display with another 12-inch digital screen for the instrument cluster. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are of course part of the kit, and there’s an eight-speaker Bose sound system for tunes. Speaking about the car, Thomas Schemera, executive vice president at Hyundai, said:

“IONIQ 6 is designed and engineered to seamlessly enhance our daily lives as space to awaken your potential. The innovative interior is meticulously thought out as a cocoon-like personal space, enhanced with the latest technologies to create a safe, fun, and stress-free driving experience.”

Hyundai says production for the IONIQ 6 is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2022, with market launch dates set to be announced later.