Land Rover launches MY2023 updates for Velar, arrives in Australia Q4

Land Rover has confirmed prices and specs for the latest MY2023 Range Rover Velar lineup, with the introduction of a new plug-in hybrid variant alongside a special edition model and a series of price increases.

The all-new P400e plug-in hybrid (PHEV) comes powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol paired with an electric motor producing 105kW, with power supplied by a 19.2kWh battery pack. The company says the P400e’s combined output stands at 297kW of power and 640Nm of torque, with a claimed pure electric driving range of 53km.

The Velar P400e PHEV is the first of four all-new plug-in hybrid variants from Land Rover set to arrive here in Australia throughout 2022, and is priced as the flagship Velar at $138,800.

Meanwhile, the entry-level P250 R-Dynamic S kicks off the range, powered by a 2.0-litre turbo four pushing out 184kW of power and 365Nm of torque. It can also be had in P250 R-Dynamic SE trim.

There’s a new hands-free boot lift and perforated leather steering wheel for the entry-level, atop standard features like 20-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, 12-speaker sound system from Meridian and a heap of active safety equipment.

Stepping up to the Velar P400 adds a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol inline-six featuring 48V mild-hybrid tech pushing out 294kW of power and 550Nm of torque. It receives an adaptive suspension system, upgraded brakes and Matrix LED headlights for MY2023.

The special edition Velar variant comes in the form of the Edition D300, which includes a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel inline-six producing 221kW of power and 650Nm of torque, and mild-hybrid technology.

The Velar Edition D300 comes packing a set of 20-inch alloys, panoramic sunroof, a black exterior styling pack, hands-free boot lift, fog lights and privacy glass.

Opting for the Velar R-Dynamic HSE P400 adds electronic air suspension, 21-inch satin grey wheels, 20-way adjustable seats with heating, ventilation and a massage function, as well as an upgraded leather upholstery, 12-inch digital instrument cluster and 3D sound system from Meridian.

Prices for the MY23 Range Rover Velar lineup can be found below (excluding on-roads):

R-Dynamic S P250: $96,600

R-Dynamic SE P250: $98,900

R-Dynamic SE P400: $125,200

R-Dynamic HSE P400: $136,700

R-Dynamic HSE P400e: $138,800

Edition D300: $122,900