Hyundai IONIQ 5, new Tucson, Volvo XC40 Recharge score 5-star ANCAP rating

A string of recently-launched SUVs has just been assessed by ANCAP, including the new Hyundai IONIQ 5, new Tucson, and the Volvo XC40 Recharge, and all have been awarded the full five-star safety rating.

Firstly, the fully electric IONIQ 5. It only launched in Australia last week, but ANCAP has been quick to assess crash test data passed over from the Euro NCAP division to provide a local result.

The quirky hatchback/SUV scored 88 per cent for adult occupant protection and 87 per cent for child occupant protection, and a high 89 per cent for its on-board safety assistance systems.

Assessments for vulnerable road users (pedestrians) didn’t shape up as well, with a score of 63 per cent. However, it did score a record result in ANCAP’s new ‘crash partner’ test, which looks into how the vehicle impacts other vehicles and how it protects other passengers. ANCAP said:

Up next, its non-premium mid-size SUV cousin, the Tucson. It scored 86 per cent for adult passenger protection, 87 per cent for child passenger protection, and 70 per cent for its on-board safety assist systems. Protection for vulnerable road users came out at 66 per cent.

As for the new Volvo XC40 Recharge hybrid and fully electric SUV, these receive the same scores as the regular XC40. ANCAP has assessed the results and found no change. That means a score of 97 per cent for adult passenger protection, 84 per cent for child, and 78 per cent for safety assist systems. The XC40 scores 71 per cent for pedestrian safety.