Hennessey VelociRaptor 400 revealed, based on 2021 Ford Bronco

Hennessey, one of the world’s most ludicrous tuning houses and hypercar producers, has turned its head to the 2021 Ford Bronco and announced the VelociRaptor 400. Aside from looking badass, the package helps bring down the factory 0-100km/h sprint time to around 5.0 seconds.

It’s known as the Hennessey VelociRaptor 400 and it isn’t a tune-up kit but more of a production package, setting buyers back around AU$110,000. Thankfully the price includes the base model Ford Bronco Wildtrak. From there, the team at Hennessey get to work updating the Bronco’s 2.7-litre twin-turbo V6, bringing the total power up by 56kW and torque up by 120Nm, resulting in 302kW and 681Nm.

Hennessey says this is enough to send the VelociRaptor 400 Bronco off to a 0-60mph (97km/h) sprint in 4.9 seconds, down from 6.3 seconds in the stock Bronco Wildtrak.

Hennessey’s package also includes a set of 35-inch off-road tyres wrapping around 18-inch Hennessey alloys, upgraded exhaust system, remapped engine management software, high-flow air intake system, a new set of front and rear bumpers, LED lights, retractable side steps and some unique Hennessey badges around the bodywork.

The American company has retained Ford’s stock set of engine modes and off-road systems to ensure it’s a performer when the sealed road stops, and packages the upgrade with a three-year, 58,000km warranty.

The VelociRaptor 400 Bronco is being offered in two- and four-door configurations, and is limited to just 200 units in 2021. So if you’re interested, you’ll need to be quick before the order book fills up completely. If you do miss out, though, the company has said that an additional 250 units will be made available for 2022. Founder and CEO, John Hennessey, said: