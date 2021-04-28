Hennessey reveals Mammoth 1000 SUV, based on RAM TRX

Hennessey, the famous maker of low-slung hypercars, has turned its attention to the world of seven-seaters, creating the Mammoth 1000 SUV. It’s based on the RAM TRX.

With a name like that, you know it’s going to be one of the most mammoth offerings in terms of power for the segment. Based on RAM’s new 1500 TRX, Hennessey has absolutely gone to town upgrading the engine and even thrown in some extra off-road equipment for good measure.

Powered by a 6.2-litre supercharged V8, Hennessey has managed to extract an additional 232kW and 433Nm from the TRX’s standard 523kW (702hp) and 881Nm outputs. That means an absolutely insane 755kW and 1314Nm. Hennessey says the Mammoth can rocket from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds and run the quarter-mile in just 11.4 seconds at 200km/h.

This was made possible by the addition of a Mammoth 1000 2.65-litre supercharger, high-flow catalytic converters, high-flow fuel injectors, a new air induction system and a HPE calibration update. Hennessey is offering the Mammoth 1000 SUV with a three-year/58,000km warranty, too.

Among Hennessey’s other special touches is the very interesting choice of converting the TRX pickup into a seven-seat SUV, complete with captain’s chairs and a folding third-row of seats. Hennessey is also throwing in a 2.5-inch lift, 20-inch Hennessey 10-spoke wheels, 35-inch off-road tyres, an LED light bar and a front suspension levelling kit as part of the special edition release.

Unfortunately, this is a very limited run. Hennessey says just 20 units of the Mammoth 1000 SUV will be produced, with prices starting at an eye-watering US$375,000 (about AU$485,000) before taxes and shipping. Founder and CEO of Hennessey, John Hennessey, said: