2023 Porsche Taycan updates announced, available over-the-air

Porsche has announced that all Taycan owners will be eligible for a free software update to the latest 2023 model year that unlocks faster charging, better thermal management for the battery pack and even added range.

Porsche says that all Taycan variants, including the Cross Turismo, sold since its 2019 introduction are included in the update which will be rolled out via an over-the-air software download.

Headlining the changes is an updated ‘normal’ and ‘range’ mode for all-wheel drive powertrains that disconnects the front motor while coasting to reduce frictional drag losses (already standard on some later models), adding to the Taycan’s potential range. An exact figure of increase hasn’t been mentioned.

Porsche has also updated the thermal management of the battery pack that is particularly helpful for faster charging in cold temperatures.

There’s an updated communication management system running the latest Porsche OS with wireless Android Auto added and a revised navigation system that incorporates charging station locations and greater range for the parking sensors.

Customers now have the option to retrofit their existing 11kW charging port with a significantly faster 22kW charger.

Porsche’s all-electric sports car recently hit a major sales milestone, with the company announcing earlier in the week that 75,000 units had been sold and delivered to customers – all of which are eligible for the free software update. In Australia, 838 Taycans have been delivered to customers as of June, 2022.

Porsche says the update is complimentary and offered worldwide. It can be applied at a Porsche Centre workshop. Vice president of the Taycan model line, Kevin Giek, said:

“This campaign will allow all customers to benefit from the continuous further development of the Taycan. Following this update, anyone driving a Taycan from early in the car’s production run will be pleasantly surprised by how much has developed on the vehicle side since then.”