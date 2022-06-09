Nissan ‘Navara-R’ drift ute debuts with 1000hp R35 GT-R engine conversion

Ever wondered what would happen if the Nissan GT-R and Navara ute got together and made sweet Japanese love? Us neither, but the team at SB Motorsport over in the UK obviously have, revealing a one-of-a-kind Nissan ‘Navara-R’.

Drift wizard Steve ‘Baggsy’ Biagioni is the man responsible for the monstrous Navara machine, which was first confirmed as the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. It is now breaking the veil after two years of development.

Up front, the Navara-R is powered by a VR38 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 expanded to 4.1 litres and controlled by a Syvecs ECU. It produces around 746kW (1000hp) and an unknown torque figure.

To help put that power to the ground, SB Motorsport turned to Kiwi transmission specialists, Dodson Motorsport, to produce a heavy-duty dual-clutch transmission for the Navara-R.

The Navara-R has been fitted with custom-built suspension turrets that fit the original GT-R subframe, as well as a custom suspension package featuring KW V4 racing coilovers and an HLS 4 hydraulic lift kit.

It comes riding on a set of 20-inch BBS wheels with stopping power provided by a set of Alcon RC6 front and RC4 two-piece forged brake calipers.

Sterling Automotive Design headed the design of the Navara-R’s bodywork, which features some massively-flared wheel arches, aggressive front splitter and rear diffuser, as well as a pair of rear wings.

If you’re interested, Baggsy will more than likely be making an appearance at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed event where you can track him down and beg for a Navara-R of your own. We’ll be sure to look out for any videos that pop up.