Skoda Range Picking up Extra Equipment in Q4 as Supply Constraints Ease

Alexi Falson

Skoda says that its updated model lineup will be picking up some key safety technologies as standard after the company removed some features in the wake of Covid-related supply chain constraints.

Specifically, Skoda says that buyers can expect to see rear-cross traffic alerts and the blind-spot monitoring side assist as standard across the range, while some SUV models pick up even more gear.

The Kamiq SUV will receive the aforementioned safety kit, as well as a powered tailgate at the rear, while the Karoq picks up lane assistance.

The Kodiaq SUV receives the same safety gear, atop an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and power child locks, while the Scala picks up a powered tailgate in the top Signature variant.

Skoda’s Octavia sedan lineup adds a park assistant to the list of safety equipment, while the new Tech & Luxury pack adds a new head-up display and dynamic chassis control system.

The company says that pricing and full specifications of its updated lineup will be revealed closer to their arrival in the fourth-quarter of 2023.

