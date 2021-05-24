Hardcore Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA, GTAm confirmed for Australia

Alfa Romeo has confirmed that an extremely limited number of Giulia GTA and GTAm variants will make their way to Australia late this year.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm variants were introduced as a celebration of the 1965 Giulia GTA. Just 500 examples will be made for global markets. Now, Alfa Romeo has confirmed 18 examples have been allocated for Australia.

The name GTA comes from the Italian phrase Gran Turismo Alleggerita, which translates into ‘lightened grand tourer’. The special edition variants receive a number of weight-saving tweaks over the standard Giulia Quadrifoglio, as well as aerodynamic improvements, 20-inch rims with a centre-lock design, and a special exhaust system produced by Akrapovic.

Both the Giulia GTA and GTAm are powered by a 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6 unit that produces 397kW of power and 600Nm of torque, up from 375kW in the regular Quadri’, and the company says this is enough to propel the mid-size sedan from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds. That’s down from the official claim of 3.9 in the Q.

Alfa says the majority of orders have been placed for the higher-spec GTAm variant, which receives carbon fibre racing seats in the front and the rear seats removed completely, six-point safety harnesses, a roll bar, and Lexan for the rear and side window frames.

The GTA is priced from $268,000 while the track-ready GTAm variant is priced from $288,000, with deliveries expected to commence later this year. Included in the sticker price is a certificate of authenticity from the Alfa Romeo factory, personalised race helmet with the vehicle’s serial number, Goodwool car cover, as well as a personalised race suit provided by Alpinestars.

Those lucky enough to have secured their own Giulia GTA or GTAm now have the opportunity to personalise the finer aspects of their vehicles, including interior trim details and the colour of the brake calipers. Tom Noble, Afla’s marketing director, said: