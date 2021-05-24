2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Night Edition now on sale in Australia

Mercedes-Benz has updated its AMG GT lineup with the addition of the Night Edition limited-run coupe, promising a significant power boost, visual tweaks and more standard equipment than ever before.

The company is making it clear that while the Night Edition is an entry-level offering, it remains one of the most enticing vehicles in the AMG lineup; priced from $294,200 (before on-roads), it undercuts the GT C coupe by nearly $50,000.

Power is supplied by an updated version of AMG’s 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 paired with a 12-volt lithium-ion battery. The mighty unit now produces 390kW and 670Nm, representing a 40kW boost over the original GT coupe.

It rides on a lightweight aluminium space frame and sends power to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which Mercedes says helps the Night Edition GT coupe sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds.

The Night Edition AMG GT also receives Mercedes’s AMG Ride Control adaptive suspension system and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential for some added fun when the road gets twisty. It also comes with AMG’s Exterior Night Package, which includes 19-/20-inch Y-Spoke alloy wheels finished in matt black, a new radiator grille design, carbon fibre roof, headlights with black design elements, black brake calipers, as well as a number of colour options.

Other special touches for the AMG GT Night Edition include AMG performance seats with diamond-pattern quilting for the Nappa leather, heat-insulating dark tinted glass, performance steering wheel, and roof liner finished in black dinamica microfibre, as well as night edition badging on the centre console and piano lacquer finishing for the interior trim.

The Mercedes-AMG GT Night Edition is available now for pre-orders, with the first Australian deliveries expected in the third quarter of 2021. But you better get in quick as just 15 examples are up for grabs. Prices for the full GT range start from the following (excluding on-roads):

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Night Edition coupe: $294,200

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT C coupe: $341,200

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster: $367,400

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT R coupe: $373,400