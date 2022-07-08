GWM confirms $40,990 starting price for stylish Haval H6 GT SUV

After teasing us last month, GWM has confirmed that the first H6 GT SUVs have arrived in Australia, with prices kicking off from $40,990 drive-away.

GWM is introducing the Haval H6 GT to Australian buyers in a simple, two-variant lineup based on the existing platform already underpinning the standard H6 and Jolion range.

The H6 GT is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder producing a healthy 150kW of power and 320Nm of torque, with power thrown to the wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The base model receives a front-wheel drive system while the flagship features a four-wheel drive setup.

To enhance the sporty coupe aesthetic, the H6 GT receives an active exhaust system for some acoustic presence. Fuel economy stands at 7.5L/100km for the entry-level H6 GT Lux, while the 4WD H6 GT Ultra is rated at 8.4L/100km.

Despite being the entry grade, the H6 GT Lux receives a set of 19-inch alloys, LED head and tail lights, LED fog lights and daytime running lamps, as well as an electric tailgate, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, 10.25-inch LED driver’s display and a faux leather interior.

Infotainment comes in the form of a 10.25-inch touch-screen equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which is paired with an eight-speaker sound system.

Safety equipment includes adaptive cruise control, AEB braking, lane keep assist, surround-view camera with front and rear sensors, blind-spot monitoring, seven airbags and more.

Stepping up to the GT Ultra adds a five-mode 4WD system, Michelin sport tyres with Brembo brakes, upgraded 12.3-inch infotainment system, head-up display, heated and ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, autonomous parking and rear-cross traffic alerts.

The company has high hopes for the H6 GT variant, forecasting that it could add up to 400 units per month to GWM’s overall sales tally, which would result in a record-breaking year for the brand.

Both models are covered by a seven-year, unlimited kilometre warranty with five years’ worth of roadside assistance and capped-price servicing. See below for the starting prices (drive-away):

2022 Haval GT Lux FWD: $40,990

2022 Haval GT Ultra 4WD: $46,490