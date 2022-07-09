Volvo Australia celebrates record sales in June, driven by XC40 SUV

Volvo Car Australia is officially popping the champagne after a record-breaking month of sales in June, largely thanks to the market’s ferocious appetite for the company’s XC40 compact SUV.

Last month, Volvo delivered a total of 1174 vehicles to Australian buyers for the month of June, sailing past its previous record set just one month earlier, in May 2022, by 53 units.

Volvo says that 494 sales of the XC40 was the primary driver of its record-breaking sales tally. It was the third best-seller for the premium small SUV segment, bettered by the Mercedes-Benz GLA with 554 deliveries, and the Audi Q3 which recorded 542 deliveries.

So far this year though (through June), the XC40 has compiled more sales than any rival. It has recorded 2763 units in the first six months of the year, which is up 17.8 per cent on the same six-month period last year. The Mercedes GLA reported 1861 units (up 8.7 per cent), and the Audi Q3 reported 1789 units (down 38.6 per cent) in the same period.

Within the XC40 lineup, the Recharge Pure Electric is now accounting for 18 per cent of overall year-to-date sales. The XC60 and XC90 have a 9.7 per cent and 14 per cent share of their respective markets, sitting in third and sixth positions across year-to-date.

What makes the news even more impressive is that Volvo managed to buck the industry-wide downward trend in deliveries, which dipped 9.7 per cent for the month of June, while sales in the premium car segment dropped 4 per cent. Volvo’s managing director, Stephen Connor, said:

“With two consecutive months of Australian record sales Volvo Cars is well on track for a record-breaking year in 2022. Whilst I foresee a slight dip in delivery numbers for July and August due to the ongoing global supply challenges, we have been guaranteed a record number of cars arriving from September which will see us close out the year with yet another double-digit growth.”