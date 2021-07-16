Genesis opens studio in Melbourne, 3 EVs confirmed for 2022 H1

July 16, 2021
Car News, Genesis

Genesis has confirmed the opening of its second flagship studio, at the Emporium Melbourne shopping centre. It joins the existing studio in Pitt Street in Sydney.

Unlike other manufacturers, Genesis doesn’t really have showrooms in the traditional sense. Instead, it has studios which customers can come in and browse the latest products without the typical pressure and sterile environment of a showroom. In fact, the new studio in Melbourne could be seen as an art gallery.

Described as “Beauty of White Space”, the new studio has been inspired by Korean design philosophy, with a minimalist approach. It says attention is drawn to the 18-metre floor-to-ceiling LED backdrop, which envelopes the main showcase area. Speaking about the new studio, Jun Heo, CEO at Genesis Motors Australia, said:

“The new flagship Melbourne Studio showcases the latest Genesis luxury models in an artistic environment, whilst providing an exceptional customer experience, which is at the core of the Genesis brand’s philosophy.”

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

The new studio signifies the brand’s growth and ambitions. And as such, it has confirmed it will be opening test drive centres in Brisbane and Gold Coast in the fourth quarter of this year, with a Brisbane Studio to open in 2022.

In Sydney, the brand has had to move its test drive centre from Parramatta to a larger facility on Church Street. The centre gives prospective buyers the opportunity to sample a Genesis vehicle, and the new test site is conveniently located right near other luxury car showrooms.

Genesis is steaming ahead with new products to fill these studios, and will launch the new GV70 mid-size SUV this month. It’s also planning to introduce three fully electric models in the first half 2022 in Australia, likely including the G80 Electrified and yet-to-be-confirmed GV60 mid-size crossover. Jun Heo said:

“Genesis is focused on sustainable sales growth. We are building momentum locally with an expanding retail presence and exciting new models are on the horizon. With the imminent introduction of our second SUV, GV70, and electric vehicles arriving next year, we expect to see a gradual increase in sales in the second half of 2021 and beyond.”

Tags
, , ,

Related Articles

Genesis Australia opens its first Test Drive Centre, in Sydney
Genesis Australia opens its first Test Drive Centre, in Sydney
2022 Genesis G80 Sport revealed, confirmed for Australia
2022 Genesis G80 Sport revealed, confirmed for Australia
2021 Genesis GV70 mid-size SUV revealed, confirmed for Australia
2021 Genesis GV70 mid-size SUV revealed, confirmed for Australia
Genesis G80 Electrified revealed at Shanghai motor show
Genesis G80 Electrified revealed at Shanghai motor show

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.