2023 Citroen C5 X now on sale in Australia, priced from $57,670

Following our C5 X story from yesterday, full details and prices have been confirmed for the new Citroen flagship for Australia. It’s on sale now.

The C5 X takes on a unique four-door coupe shape but with the proportions and stance similar to an SUV. It measures in at 4805mm long, 1865mm wide, and 1490mm tall, with a tare weight of just 1439kg, making it one of the lightest-weight options in its class.

Just the single Shine variant is offered in Australia, bringing in a high level of standard features and luxuries. Passengers are cradled in Citroen’s Advanced Comfort seats with special attention on material and foaming structure, for example, with power adjustment for the front.

The interior also showcases a new 12-inch touch-screen multimedia interface offering wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster with configurable displays. Head-up display is also standard.

There’s a 12V socket in the front and in the boot (545L/1640L boot capacity), as well as two USB-C ports in the front and two more in the back. A panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, TomTom-based sat-nav (three-year subscription), and an eight-speaker sound system are also part of the package.

In terms of safety tech, the C5 X comes with autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, multi-collision braking, an active bonnet for pedestrian protection, tyre pressure monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane keep and positioning assist systems, as well as traffic sign recognition. Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go is also standard.

As previously confirmed, power comes from a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine producing 133kW and 250Nm. It’s matched to an eight-speed auto with front-wheel drive, offering a 0-100km/h time of 8.1 seconds and an average fuel consumption of 6.0L/100km. A plug-in hybrid option is set to join the lineup next year.

Prices for the C5 X in Australia start from $57,670 (excluding on-road costs). The new model is covered by a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, with five years roadside assistance and five years capped-price servicing with 15,000km intervals.