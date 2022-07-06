Genesis GV60 on sale in Australia from $103,700, arrives September

Genesis has confirmed prices and specs for its first-ever foray into the world of all-electric vehicles, with the 2023 Genesis GV60 coming to Australia with a starting price of $103,700.

The GV60 is the first all-electric cab out of the Genesis ranks, with the company confirming that it will be joined by another two premium EVs in the lineup soon – the G80 Electrified and GV70 Electrified.

The entry-level GV60 AWD will come powered by a dual-motor setup with 74kW of power coming from the front motor and 160kW produced at the rear, for 234kW in total, with a combined torque figure standing at 605Nm. It uses a 77.4kWh battery that offers a range of 470kW.

The flagship GV60 Performance AWD comes with the same battery setup, but its dual-motor system produces 360kW of power thanks to two 180kW motors, offering a combined torque figure of 700Nm. The GV60 Performance offers a 466km range.

Genesis says that with the special boost mode engaged, the GV60 Performance sprints from 0-100km/h in 4.0 seconds flat with a 10-second power assist, and even receives a limited-slip differential for the rear.

Genesis says that its battery pack features an 800-volt architecture that can be fast-charged from 10-80 per cent in under 20 minutes with the help of a 350kW DC charger, and features the vehicle-to-load tech we’ve seen in the latest Kia Niro, EV6 and the IONIQ 5.

Riding on Hyundai’s E-GMP EV platform, the GV60 measures in at 4515mm long, 1890mm wide, 1580mm tall and offers a wheelbase of 2900mm, which Genesis says translates to a combine 452L of boot space (front and rear).

In terms of equipment, the entry-level GV60 receives 20-inch alloys, LED headlights, Nappa leather upholstery with a suede headliner, heated and ventilated seats, head-up display, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 12.3-inch infotainment system with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a 17-speaker sound system from Bang & Olufsen.

Stepping up to the GV60 Performance adds a set of 21-inch alloys, an electronic limited-slip differential for the rear axle, boost mode and an adaptive suspension system that uses real-time data from onboard cameras.

While the GV60 is yet to receive an official ANCAP or Euro NCAP rating, it comes packed to the gills with safety equipment including AEB braking, a surround-view camera with front and rear sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alerts, eight airbags and junction autonomous braking.

GV60 buyers receive a five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty with eight years of coverage for the battery and e-motors, alongside five years of free scheduled maintenance, a decade-long roadside assist membership and a five-year Chargefox subscription.

We reported last year that Genesis was gearing up for the all-electric GV60’s launch, which rides on the Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP architecture that already underpins the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and the Kia EV6, each of which we’ve put to the PD road test.

The GV60 is scheduled to hit showrooms in Australia in September, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2023 Genesis GV60 AWD: $103,700

2023 Genesis GV60 AWD Performance: $110,700