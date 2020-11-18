Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 V8 goes official

November 19, 2020
This is it. The gnarliest production Jeep Wrangler yet, called the Rubicon 392. It’s described by Jeep as the most powerful and most capable Wrangler ever.

As previewed with the concept version earlier this year, the showroom model comes with a 6.4-litre HEMI V8 that belts out 351kW and a whopping 637Nm. This alone should provide a big boost in off-road capability, let alone with all of the added bits and pieces.

Some of those bits and pieces include heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lok locking differentials, the Rubicon’s famous disconnecting sway bar, along with chunky 33-inch tyres mounted on special 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels. There’s also, of course, a two-speed transfer case.

Off-road capability aside, Jeep says the insane SUV can sprint from 0-60mph (97km/h) in just 4.5 seconds. That makes it, easily, the quickest-ever production Wrangler. The V8 breathes through an active exhaust system, so it’s probably going to be the best-sounding Wrangler as well.

The Rubicon 392 features various unique exterior and interior highlights to help separate it from the regular models. For example, the bonnet incorporates a tri-level ‘Hydro-Guide’ intake scoop that is designed to feed air to the engine even if the bonnet is covered in mud and snow. A range of bronze details also helps distinguish the V8 model, including for the badges, tow hook covers, springs and Fox shocks, and the wheels.

Passengers are treated to the usual, well-appointed cabin of the latest Wrangler. An 8.4-inch Uconnect touch-screen resides on the dash, offering sat-nav, special off-road pages, and views from the external camera system. Some performance seats in the front feature big upper bolsters to help secure you in during hardcore off-roading.

Unfortunately for us Australians, Jeep is only planning to produce the V8 beast in left-hand drive. If that changes, we’re sure the local arm will be quick to put its hand up. Jim Morrison, head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America, said:

“This is the most-powerful, quickest, most-capable Jeep Wrangler we’ve ever built. The factory lift and abundant low-end torque from the V-8 makes the Rubicon 392 the king of the hills, whether you’re rock crawling at low speeds or powering up an incline. And when pavement replaces dirt, Rubicon 392 makes quick work of the road.”

