Genesis GV60, Kia Niro, Tesla Model Y awarded 5-star ANCAP safety

ANCAP has given a trio of new EVs the full five-star safety rating, following analysis of crash test data on the Genesis GV60, Kia Niro and the Tesla Model Y, conducted by Euro NCAP.

Tesla’s Model Y was the first cab off the rank and managed to record the highest-ever score for ANCAP’s safety assist category, receiving 98 per cent, and the highest single adult occupant protection score – under ANCAP’s updated 2020-2022 criteria – of 97 per cent.

ANCAP says the Model Y’s clever onboard cameras and sensors also helped it achieve impressively high scores for vulnerable road user protection, as well as the driver monitoring system that can sharpen up the response of the forward collision system if a drowsy driver is detected.

All up, the Tesla Model Y scored 97 per cent for adult occupant protection, 89 per cent for child occupant protection, 82 per cent for vulnerable road user protection, and 98 per cent for its safety assist tech.

The scores topped what the new Genesis GV60 electric SUV could manage. It was given scores of 89 per cent, 89 per cent, 63 per cent and 88 per cent, respectively.

ANCAP reported full points for the GV60’s frontal and side impact tests, while the 63 per cent score for vulnerable road user protection is lower than comparative SUVs, with ANCAP pointing out poor pelvis protection in the event of an accident.

Lastly, the new Kia Niro, including the battery electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain options was given five stars. It scored 88 per cent for adult protection, 84 per cent for child protection, 76 per cent for vulnerable road user protection, and 87 per cent for its safety assist technologies. ANCAP’s CEO, Carla Hoorweg, said:

“The results we’ve released today will give confidence to those in the market for an alternative-powered small SUV. All three models offer high levels of safety performance across the range of ANCAP assessment areas, demonstrating the clear ability for electric vehicle models to tick both the safe and green checkboxes.”