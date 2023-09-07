Lexus RZ Scores First Five-Star ANCAP Rating Under New 2023 Test Protocols

ANCAP has released the results of its first round of vehicle testing under strict new 2023-2025 test protocols, confirming a five-star safety rating for the battery-electric Lexus RZ.

All up, the Lexus RZ scored 87% for adult occupant protection, 89% for child occupant protection, 84% for vulnerable road user protection and 84% for safety assist.

ANCAP says that score thresholds of 80% for adult and child occupant protection remain in place to be eligible for a five star safety rating, as well as a score of at least 70% for safety assist.

The new 2023-2025 test protocols include a new emphasis on vehicle structure, with the previous four-point penalty increasing up to eight points.

There’s also a greater focus on restraint designs to test chest injuries in the full width frontal test atop new assessments of motorcyclist detection from the AEB, blind-spot monitoring and lane support systems.

There’s also a new intersection-crossing test for the autonomous emergency braking system, and new assessments for anti-dooring systems that protect cyclists passing by as the door opens.

ANCAP is also assessing direct driver monitoring functionalities that track eye movements, fatigue and slow responses on the road, and even a rescue and extrication test that assesses how a vehicle might perform when submerged underwater.

ANCAP says that the Lexus RZ “provided a strong demonstration of what can be achieved with modern safety features and technologies.”

Under the 2023 test protocols, the RZ satisfied the cyclist anti-dooring requirements, while “vehicle submergence requirements for door and window opening were also met.”

ANCAP added that the RZ reported ‘good’ performance for the new lane support and AEB tests, including the stationary, braking motorcycle and intersection tests.