Genesis Clocks up 1m Global Deliveries Eight Years After Launch

Hyundai’s luxury arm, Genesis Motors says that it has officially passed the one-millionth sales barrier just eight years after its conception.

Of those total deliveries, Genesis says that 690,177 vehicles have made their way to domestic buyers in South Korea, with 316,627 Genesis vehicles sold around the globe, as of August 2023.

Genesis first popped up on the scene in November, 2015, with the G90 paving the way and setting the bar for the rest of its siblings, followed by the G80 a year later and the G70 in 2017.

It took the company six-years to hit the half-million sales milestone in 2021, thanks to Genesis bulking up its ranks with SUVs like the GV70 and the GV80 flagship SUV package.

Remarkably, Genesis roared to its cumulative total of one million sales in a little over two years from hitting the half-mil milestone, and in 2020, delivered 132,450 vehicles in a single year.

In 2021, Genesis nearly doubled that figure up to 201,415 vehicles sold, delivering 215,128 vehicles in 2022 and looks to post another 12-months of solid results for 2023 with a total of 154,035 vehicles delivered so far.

The company says that the G80 remains its single best-seller, amassing a 390,738 unit share of the total, while the GV80 SUV acounts for a 173,882 unit share, followed closely by the GV70 SUV with 173,882 vehicles sold.

“Genesis has been taking audacious steps to create original experiences and values for customers since launching, achieving remarkable growth along the way,” says Genesis’ global chief, Mike Song.

“Our brand will continue to build distinguished luxury experiences that have never been seen before,” he added.