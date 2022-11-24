2022 Genesis GV80 3.5T 6-seat review

With the arrival of the Genesis GV80, Hyundai’s luxury division sent a bold message that it is ready to fight the status quo on their own terms, not merely using value as its trump card. At $108,691 (before on-road costs) for the 3.5T model – plus $13,500 for the Luxury 6-seat configuration, the recently emerging brand is not shy to position the car right in enemy territory.

Sales have not exactly set the world on fire, with 202 units shifted to the end of last month (VFACTS, October) but as Infiniti will tell you, it’s not easy getting a slice of the premium pie here in Australia.

Resplendent in matte Brunswick Green, our GV80 test car has a very commanding presence, akin to a Bentley Bentayga, but with a distinctly Korean flavour. It certainly demands attention in a way that no X5, GLE or XC90 could hope to. Heads turned and people asked to sit in it at service stations. Striking 22-inch wheels only add to the ‘baller’ aesthetic.

It certainly has the visual factor down pat but what is it like to drive and live with? We tested it rigorously to find out.

2022 Genesis GV80 3.5T 6-seat – THE SPECS

Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6

Output: 279kW@5800rpm / 530Nm@1300-4500rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed auto

Drive type: All-wheel drive

Wheels: F & R: 22×9.5, 265/40

ANCAP: Not tested

Tare weight: 2248kg

Power-to-weight: 8.06:1 (kg:kW)

Official fuel economy: 11.7L/100km

Economy during test: 12.7L/100km

Fuel capacity/Type: 80L/95 RON

Power efficiency: 23.84kW:L/100km

0-60km/h: 3.14 seconds*

0-100km/h: 6.49 seconds*

60-110km/h: 4.26 seconds*

1/4 mile: 14.69 seconds at 158.8km/h*

Max acceleration: 0.880g

100-0km/h braking: 3.05 seconds at 36.10 metres*

Max deceleration: -1.429g

Decibel at idle: 37*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 77*

Priced from: $108,691 (plus $13,500 for 6-seat layout)

* Figures based on 2021 3.5T 7-seater, as previously tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2022 Genesis GV80 3.5T 6-seat – THE PACKAGE

You’ll notice we have tested the GV80 before, in both 3.5T AWD and 3.0D iterations, so why do we have another 3.5 twin-turbo on test? Well, this one has the $13,500 6-seat package, with two rear seats bisected by a console, which controls two 9.2-inch rear entertainment screens, rear wireless phone charger, tri-zone climate control, heated and ventilated rear seats and electrically powered buckets that recline to allow rear passengers to sleep on long journeys. Worth the added price? We think so, when you consider an equivalent rival with this setup costs far more.

At 4945mm long, 1975mm wide and 1715mm tall, the GV80 is dimensionally similar to a BMW X5. Its 2955mm wheelbase trails the Bimmer by 20mm, however.

A sumptuous interior with a unique oval-shaped, single-spoke steering wheel and rotary gear selector give the GV80 a distinctive and serene ambience, refreshingly different from any of its rivals. As we recently reported, the MY23 refresh includes a protruding multimedia dial, in lieu of this (MY22) car’s inset design. Finishes including wood, Nappa leather and piano black are tastefully executed, and you would be very hard pressed to find a corner of this car that feels cheap.

The front seats, with their 18-way electric ‘Ergo motion’ adjustment are ridiculously comfortable. A highlight is the seat controls coming up on the 14.5-inch infotainment screen, so you don’t have to second-guess where your hand is. Another is the periodic massage function, that can massage areas you didn’t think possible in a car.

While we are on the subject of that screen, it is beautifully detailed, with cityscape backgrounds and intuitive menu operation from the rotary controller, or at the the touch of a finger. It features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability and a built-in navigation system.

It is connected to a banging 21-speaker Lexicon sound system that fills your ear canals with intoxicating aural euphoria. There is a crystal clear head-up display (HUD) that even shows album artwork when you select a track from your media player.

The 12.3-inch instrument cluster has a 3D effect that is visually stunning in Eco, Sport and Comfort modes. When we consider the ergonomics and screens, including the HUD, there is a very Korean flavour about them, with the kind of sophistication that has seen Samsung phones and LG become market leaders in electronics, without emulating anything that has come from Japan.

Other clever features include the ability to summon the car with the key fob and windows that automatically close when you enter a tunnel.

Naturally, the GV80 scores a five-starANCAP rating, with every conceivable driver assistance technology available, including AEB junction assist, 10 airbags and a handy speed limit assist. There are even speed camera warnings on the HUD and sat-nav. You can read the full ANCAP report here.

There is plenty of room throughout the interior, especially for the second row occupants. The third row is fine as well but the tapering roofline means headroom is ever-so-slightly compromised. Most adults shy of six foot should have no problem, but don’t expect the same first-class amenities this luxury six-seater offers in the second row, however.

For haulers of large boats and caravans, you’ll be pleased to know the GV80 has a braked towing capacity of 2248kg (750kg unbraked). Boot space is rated at 727L and a ginormous 2144L when the seats are folded in the normal seven-seater model, but not with this variant’s fixed middle pews and console.

Other notable bits of information for adventurers include 205mm of ground clearance and a wading depth of 400mm. Warranty is five years/unlimited kilometres, and service intervals are 10,000km or 12 months (whichever occurs first).

2022 Genesis GV80 3.5T 6-seat – THE DRIVE

At 2248kg, the GV80 is a heavy beast. Featuring a similar twin-turbo V6 as seen in the Kia Stinger, the 3.5L unit here generates 279kW at 5800rpm and 530Nm between 1300-4500rpm, meaning its power delivery is smooth and effortless, making light work of shifting the behemoth. It makes a stirring noise doing so as well, and manages 0-100km/h in a claimed 5.5 seconds.

We didn’t conduct performance testing on this example, but we have recorded 0-100km/h in 6.49 seconds in the past in the seven-seat version. It feels quick and loves to gallop at highway speeds, offering swift overtaking and effortless cruising.

As you might expect, it is rather thirsty. Rated at a combined 11.7L/100km, we achieved around 13L in mixed driving, making short work of the 80L fuel tank. Our test included lots of highway driving, too. If fuel consumption is a high concern for you, there’s always the 3.0-litre turbo-diesel available, offering an official rating of 8.8L/100km.

Sure, the GV80 has a party trick of throwing you back in your seat, but what about when corners and bumps are involved? Noise, vibration and harshness are all absent, thanks to noise cancellation and electronically controlled dampers. But the latter have come in for some revision for the MY23 model, after criticism from the motoring press.

Lamentably, that meant our MY22 car still had difficulty settling at the rear after high amplitude bumps and sudden acceleration. We expect the new car will be less ‘at sea’ than this MY22 version. Aside from that, it acquits itself well. It’s never going to have the agility of a BMW X5, but then it doesn’t pretend to. The GV80 has more of an emphasis on opulence and is all the better for it.

So the question is, does the drive look up to the promise of its bold, imposing appearance? We would say definitely, yes. This is a very majestic yet relaxing land yacht.

2022 Genesis GV80 – THE VIDEOS (previously tested 3.5T and 3.0D shown for reference)

2022 Genesis GV80 3.5T 6-seat – THE VERDICT

The sheer number of features for driver and all passengers alike is almost impossible to comprehend. The GV80 packages these in a superbly crafted product, inside and out.

Sales figures are lower than they deserve to be, considering its alluring strengths. We would definitely recommend opting for the 3.0D version, however, as you will get substantially more touring range with still excellent performance and smoothness. If you can do without the six-seater option, then we’d even recommend the 2.5T, which offers a still-muscular 224kW and 422Nm.

In any case, if you want something out of the ordinary that demands attention, the GV80 deserves yours. The presentation, build quality and sheer level of thoughtful features make it an attractive package in this space. Genesis’s after-sales care also sets new standards for the premium market.

PROS:

– Majestic presence on the road

– 6-seat layout is a unique and lavish opportunity

– 3.5T is very smooth and effortless

– Clever road-reading suspension technology offers superb comfort

– After-sales care leads the class



CONS:

– 3.5T is quite thirsty

– Performance is good but not great

– MY22 handling is a bit unsettled at times (MY23 aims to rectify this)

