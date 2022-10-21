2022 Genesis G80 Sport 3.5T review (video)

The declining (sales down 27.9% so far this year) large premium sedan market takes another shake-up with the ambitious 2022 Genesis G80 Sport. First released in 2020, the second generation G80 has been updated for 2022 with a tweaked external design, added tech, and new trim options.

German competitors like the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, and Mercedes-Benz E-Class should be nervous as the G80 flexes with a royal interior, heart-racing performance credentials, Bentley-like looks, and composed and athletic dynamics – all delivered within a lower price tag.

For 2022, the G80 is available with three different powertrains; a rear-wheel drive ‘2.5T’ turbo-petrol four-pot engine that produces 224kW and 422Nm; an all-wheel drive 3.5-litre twin-turbo petrol V6 ‘3.5T’ that gushes out 279kW and 530Nm; and an all-electric AWD model with 272kW of power and a 520km driving range, called the G80 Electrified.

Both the 2.5T and 3.5T can be had with different options packs, including the Luxury pack, Sport Line pack (2.5T only), Sport pack (3.5T only), and the Sport Line/Sport and Luxury combined. Prices commence from $93,737 for the 2.5T, and rise to $145,000 for the EV version.

We’re testing the 3.5T with the Sport and Luxury packs optioned in, resulting in a total starting price of $120,191. Without the option packs the 3.5T starts from $101,191 (all excluding on-road costs). This test car also features the Makalu matte grey paint, which is a $2000 option.

2022 Genesis G80 Sport 3.5T – THE SPECS

Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6

Output: 279kW@5800rpm / 530Nm@1300-4500rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed auto

Drive type: All-wheel drive

Wheels: F: 20×8.5, 245/40 R: 20×9.5, 275/35

ANCAP: Not tested

Tare weight: 2023kg

Power-to-weight: 7.25:1 (kg:kW)

Official fuel economy: 10.7L/100km

Economy during test: 10.1L/100km

Fuel capacity/Type: 73L/95 RON

Power efficiency: 26.07kW:L/100km

0-60km/h: 3.20 seconds*

0-100km/h: 5.93 seconds*

60-110km/h: 3.65 seconds*

1/4 mile: 14.11 seconds at 166.3km/h*

Max acceleration: 0.884g

100-0km/h braking: 2.96 seconds at 36.04 metres*

Max deceleration: -1.206g

Decibel at idle: 38*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 77*

Priced from: $101,191 ($122,191 as tested with Sport + Luxury pack + matte paint)

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2022 Genesis G80 Sport 3.5T – THE PACKAGE

We caught a few curious stares during our time with the G80. Bystanders look twice to work out that such a luxury looking car is not a Bentley, or a Jag. That reinforces our thoughts that the exterior design is exquisitely eye-catching. It takes on a bold and smooth theme from front to rear.

We love the quad lights mirrored at the front, rear and side indicators, and the large crested front grille. Contours are clean and sleek as they aerodynamically swish towards the rear of the sedan. Snakeskin patterned 20-inch alloy wheels catch your eye, too. The rear is crisp and neat with it’s prominent and curved boot line, and huge twin crest-shaped exhausts. The overall shape of the sedan exhibits more athletic traits with minimal wheel overhang, a coupe-like silhouette, and a relatively long bonnet like many famous rear-wheel drive grand tourers and roadsters.

The majestic experience continues as you hop inside. Certainly, a clean and high-quality design. Quilted Nappa leather seats with contrasting stitching present beautifully as they match parts of the door skins. Real polished aluminium finishes and carbon fibre patterns throughout look and feel premium. The layout flows elegantly and looks futuristic with its huge digital screens. High quality materials have been used to create a truly luxurious space. Right down to thick carpets and suede roof lining.

A mammoth 14.5-inch touchscreen sits high in the centre. It is quick and easy to use thanks to its clarity, uncluttered layout, and its ability to split the screen to display two different menus. Then there is the revolutionary 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster. With its added third dimension, it seems to be quicker to grasp information as your eye naturally focusses on items in the foreground first. If you cannot get used to it, there are other 2D layouts to choose from.

Of course, it’s not all about visual appeal. It happens to be an absurdly comfortable space to be in, too. Both the driver and front passenger get a 12-way power adjustable seat with 4-way lumbar adjustment. A pleasure to sit in for long periods. All seats, except the centre rear, are heated and ventilated. The Luxury pack adds ‘ergo motion’ driver’s seat that offers a subtle massage and stretch function, activating automatically during long periods of driving.

The Sport and Luxury pack also comes with two rear 9.2-inch touch-screen displays and rear cockpit controls built into the centre armrest. Rear passengers are able to adjust their seat angles, the temperature, and watch content on their screens independently from a USB drive.

Interior room is aplenty to accommodate five adults comfortably. There is an abundance of leg room and hip room so you don’t feel hemmed in. But it does not offer the easy entry-exit access that SUVs offer since you sit lower to the ground. Boot space is generous for sedan. It can swallow 424 litres of luggage.

Being such a luxurious sedan, there are too many features to list here. Key features available not previously mentioned are an incredible 21-speaker Lexicon sound system, a power rear window sunshade, 360-degree cameras with a side view lane changing camera that appears in the instrument cluster, forward and reverse collision mitigation, front and rear cross-traffic alert, safe exit warning, a 12-inch head-up display, boosted brakes with four-piston monoblock fixed front calipers, and remote start parking assist, to name a few.

Every Genesis leaves the dealership with a five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty. But luxury doesn’t just end with the car itself. It extends to a luxury customer experience. The company also offers free scheduled servicing until 50,000km or five years (every 10,000km or 12 months), and five years of free road-side assistance.

2022 Genesis G80 Sport 3.5T – THE DRIVE

We spent a week with the South-Korean-built sedan and its higher output 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine. There is a bold and strong feel you get from that smooth V6 hum. The engine extracts an inspiring 279kW, delivered to all four wheels. It’s enough oomph to get 2023kg from 0-100km/h in a claimed 5.1 seconds. Our test revealed a real-world time of 5.93 seconds.

Although there are other offerings from performance spin-offs like BMW M and Mercedes-AMG, the Genesis 3.5T is class-leading in the power-to-price ratio. For example, the Audi A6 45 TFSI is around the same price range, but only offers 180kW and 370Nm. The BMW 530d, also around the same $120k price, produces 195kW and 620Nm from a 3.0L diesel. And the Mercedes-Benz E 350, priced from around $132k, generates 220kW from a 2.0T four-cylinder.

Being a V6 engine that excites, 530Nm of peak torque kicks in at an amazingly low 1300rpm, and it’s held right up to 4500rpm. With so much torque to play with, it’s hard to experience its full potential without breaking the law. Even up steep inclines, the G80 progresses rapidly in a calm and unforced fashion. When you really demand the throttle, that distinct, angry V6 roar sounds awesome. Although, it would be nice if Genesis offered a bi-modal muffler with the Sport pack.

There is a downside to all that power. It comes at a cost at the petrol pump. The official average is rated at 10.7L/100km. Our week of driving was biased more towards highway trips, giving us a lower average of 10.1L/100km. You will see some good results if your driving habits frequent freeways. But if you need to zip around city streets where the G80 won’t be able to stretch its long legs, your wallet will take a hit. It also requires the more expensive 95 RON fuel. A thoughtfully large 73-litre fuel tank means you should be able to travel about 700km before a refill.

Behind the wheel, you quickly appreciate the long five-metre length of the G80. It spools along like a stable freight train, absorbing bumps tremendously and quietly. Yet, you can still enjoy a brisk, winding drive as it clutches the road securely, helped by premium Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres. Body roll is almost non-existent.

Underneath, you get adaptive damping suspension. It goes one step further than other cars with adaptive dampers – some have fixed settings that are chosen by the driver. But the G80 constantly reads road conditions ahead and adjusts accordingly. This is what Genesis calls Preview Electronic Control Suspension, where it uses the front-mounted camera to scan the road ahead for imperfections.

Rare rear-wheel steering is also another factor at play. The rear wheels turn 3.5-degrees in the opposite direction to the front wheels during low-speed cornering to give easier, swifter cornering. Then, cornering above 60km/h or when engine revs are higher, the angle is limited to 2.0 degrees in the same direction as the front wheels. This helps to achieve a more stable and confident behaviour around long bends.

2022 Genesis G80 Sport 3.5T – THE VIDEO

2022 Genesis G80 Sport 3.5T – THE VERDICT

The 2022 Genesis G80 improves on what already ticked all the boxes that a European-made luxury sedan is made up of. With brilliant power outputs driving rear or all four wheels and an external design to leave you weak at the knees, the competition better watch out. You get levels of luxury and features that exceed expectations, yet it’s more affordable than its peers when features and performance are added to the equation.

We thoroughly enjoyed our week with this G80 Sport variant. There are only two problems with it, in our opinion. One, the brand does not yet have that perceived prestige and reputable branding that many buy into German-built cars to get. In other words, many buyers at this end of the market want to pay for a brand name to get that boosted status feeling. And two, we look forward to reviewing the G80 all-electric in the coming weeks, as the 3.5T is not very fuel efficient.

PROS:

– Interior quality, attention to detail, and clear luxury ambience

– Robust engine performance

– Adaptive dampers and rear-axle steering provide excellent grand touring dynamics

– Bold, gangster-like design has a lot of presence

– Class-leading after-sales care



CONS:

– Heavy for its class

– In a market where branding and reputation is everything, a luxury car built in South Korea might be a paradox to some

As always, if you’re thinking about buying a new car don’t forget to click here to speak with our car buying specialists.