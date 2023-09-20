ICE Powertrains Outnumbered in World’s Ten Best Engine Finalists

A shortlist of finalists for the world’s ten best engines has been announced, with pure electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains outnumbering traditional internal engines.

The finalists come courtesy of Wards Auto, who whittled down their list of the ten best engines and propulsion systems from a list of 32 entrants.

The finalists include, in no particular order:

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (5.0-litre V8)

Lucid Air Touring (BEV)

BMW M2 (3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six)

Ford Mustang Dark Horse (5.0-litre V8)

Nisan Ariya (BEV)

Hyundai Ioniq 6 (BEV)

Honda Accord Hybrid (2.0-litre four-cylinder HEV)

Mercedes-AMG C43 (2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder)

Dodge Hornet R/T (1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder PHEV)

Toyota Prius (2.0-litre four-cylinder PHEV)

The initial list was made up of 13 vehicles powered by an ICE powertrains, 10 battery-electric vehicles, five plug-in hybrids and four conventional hybrid vehicles, which has since been condensed into ten of Ward’s favourite.

Of the list of ICE powertrains, three V8s made the cut, alongside one turbocharged three-cylinder, four inline six-cylinder engines and five turbocharged four-cylinder units.

“The market may be starting to cool when it comes to battery-electric vehicle adoption, but automakers are forging ahead with constant innovation in BEVs that promise increased range and efficiency and ever-quicker charger systems,” says Editor-in-chief at WardsAuto, Bob Gritzinger.

“At the same time, no one is lifting off the internal combustion pedal, with more than a dozen all-new or significantly upgraded ICEs on our nominee list, and two big, naturally aspirated V8s making our winners’ list.”

“We’re seeing the end of the ICE era, but those engines aren’t going out without making some noises.”

Wards Auto says that the overall winner will be announced in around a month; we’ll be sure to report back.