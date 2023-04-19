Citroen C5 Aircross Sport on sale in Australia, priced from $54,990

Citroen is launching its facelifted C5 Aircross in the middle of the year here in Australia, with a single-variant lineup made up of the C5 Aircross Sport, available from $54,990 before on-road costs.

The C5 Aircross Sport comes powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol producing 133kW/250Nm, offering a 12kW power boost over the outgoing model. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic with front-wheel drive. Fuel economy figures for the 1.6-litre stand at 5.7L per 100km on the combined cycle, down from 7.9L/100km in the outgoing 121kW version.

Underneath, the C5 Aircross Sport receives pseudo MacPherson struts at the front with a set of progressive dampers front and rear. It also comes riding on a set of black-painted 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, with the Aircross Sport gaining a set of projector LED headlights with LED daytime running lamps, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails and a skid plate.

The C5 Aircross Sport showcases Citroen’s latest design language and is larger than its predecessor, with more interior space on offer. The package measures in at 4500mm long by 1859mm wide and stands 1695mm tall, with a wheelbase spanning 2730mm. Boot space figures stand at 580L, expanding to 1630L with the rear seats folded.

Inside, the dashboard design has been reimagined, with a new set of Nappa leather comfort seats snatched from the C4 and C5 X making their way into the cabin, which feature seat heating and a massage setting.

Tech highlights inside the cabin include the new 10-inch infotainment system which replaces the previous 8.0-inch unit, as well as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and wireless smartphone charging.

Citroen says we can expect to see the first deliveries making their way into showrooms in the middle of the year, with prices listed at $54,990 (before on-road costs).