All-new 2023 Nissan Z arrives in Australia, welcome by predecessors (video)

The highly-anticipated 2023 Nissan Z has arrived in Australia ahead of its official launch later this month. The local arm organised a family reunion of sorts, with the new model welcomed in the company of some of its predecessors in Sydney.

One of the first examples of the new Z in special edition Proto Spec form hit the streets in Sydney recently, with Nissan Australia arranging a handful of its ancestors to help celebrate the arrival. A video was put together to highlight the event and is embedded below.

As previously confirmed, the new model will be sold in two main forms; the Z Coupe in manual and auto, and the Z Proto Spec limited edition. Nissan confirmed that all examples of the Proto Spec were sold out soon after the original announcement, leaving only the regular model available on the market.

The regular model is pretty much the same though except it misses out on 19-inch forged alloy wheels and yellow brake calipers, and a unique black and yellow interior theme. However, the most important bits remain.

Across the range is a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 ‘VR30’ engine producing 298kW and 475Nm. It can be had with either a six-speed manual or nine-speed auto, with rear-wheel drive. An official 0-100km/h time hasn’t been announced by Nissan Australia, but overseas estimates suggest a 0-60mph (97km/h) time of around 4.0-4.5 seconds. For reference, the Toyota GR Supra, producing 285kW, has an official time of 4.1 seconds.

Nissan is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Z sports car family, following its initial introduction of the Datsun 240Z back in 1969. Since then we’ve seen six generations come through, including the 260Z, 280ZX, 300ZX (two generations), 350Z and 370Z. Speaking of the new model’s arrival, Nissan Australia managing director, Adam Paterson, said:

“This is a proud moment. Few models can claim the performance lineage of the Z, and to be able to celebrate it right here in Australia, on the eve of a new dawn of performance for the brand, is special. This might be the first example of the all-new Z we see on local roads, but we’ll soon be seeing many more, with a new era of Z about to begin.”

The new model will official launch in Australia late in August with prices starting from $73,300 (excluding on-roads). Media reviews are under embargo until 7pm, September 1 (AEST). In the meantime, you can check out the video below for a preview. It was shot in Sydney at night, with a few iconic landmarks visible in the background such as Luna Park and the Harbour Bridge.