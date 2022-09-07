2023 MG ZS EV update announced for Australia, priced from $44,990

MG has given its battery-electric ZS EV small SUV a major update, giving the package more power, a considerable increase in driving range, and a revised styling package.

Both the entry-level Excite and the range-topping Essence come powered by an updated electric motor that now produces 130kW of power and 280Nm of torque.

While torque is down 73Nm over its predecessor, the front-mounted electric motor produces 25kW more than its replacement, and offers a considerable boost in all-electric driving range.

MG says the new ZS EV is rated at 320km on the WLTP test cycle, an increase of 57km over the outgoing model’s 263km range figure. This is thanks to a slightly larger 50.3kWh lithium-ion battery, replacing the previous 44.5kWh pack.

The battery pack can be topped up to 80 per cent with the help of a 50kW DC fast charger in a claimed 54 minutes, while a full charge at home with a 7kW wall charger takes around eight hours.

The ZS EV has been equipped with vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities, meaning it can power appliances and camping equipment, which is a first for an MG vehicle.

Inside, the major updates come in the form of a 10.1-inch infotainment system replacing the previous 8.0-inch screen, and an upgraded 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, while interior dimensions and the 359L boot remain the same.

Opting for the base ZS EV Excite gives buyers a set of 17-inch alloy wheels, a surround-view camera, push-button start, LED daytime running lamps, cloth upholstery, as well as the updated 10.1-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Stepping up to the ZS EV Essence variant adds a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, faux leather seats that are heated up front and a set of roof rails.

All ZS EV buyers receive a generous heaping of safety equipment bundled in the MG Pilot suite that includes AEB braking, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control, while rear cross-traffic alerts and blind-spot monitoring are reserved for the Essence.

Finally, the ZS EV retains MG’s seven-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty that extends to the high-voltage components. The updated ZS EV range is on sale now from the following prices (drive-away):

2023 MG ZS EV Excite: $44,990

2023 MG ZS EV Essence: $48,990