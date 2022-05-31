Car News Nissan Turbo

All-new Nissan Z Proto edition sold out in Australia

It was inevitable, really, but today we’ve had confirmation that the new Nissan Z Proto edition has been sold out in Australia. The new sports car is set to arrive during the middle of this year.

The new Z coupe is being offered in Australia in just the single variant line, although in manual and auto. However, during the initial launch period the local arm was offering a special edition called the Z Proto.

We say “was” because it is now in the past. All local allocation has been snapped up by keen buyers. The Proto spec comes with a range of unique highlights including Ikazuchi Yellow paint for the body, paired with a black contrast roof.

It also comes with bronze 19-inch forged alloy wheels, yellow brake calipers, and a bespoke interior trim theme. Nissan Australia managing director, Adam Paterson, said:

“The Z is the ultimate expression of Nissan’s sports car credentials and we expected demand to be strong for this incredibly special vehicle. I’m excited to confirm that all Australian production of Z Proto spec is now sold-out.”

Both the Proto and the regular models are powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine producing 298kW and 475Nm. Buyers have a choice of a six-speed manual or nine-speed auto. Passengers are treated to an 8.0-inch touch-screen media interface, while the driver views a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster.

Prices for the regular versions start from $73,300, while the Proto kicked off from $80,700 (excluding on-roads).

