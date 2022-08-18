Nissan Z Proto makes surprise appearance at NSW Z Car Club meet

Nissan caught enthusiasts by surprise by presenting the new Nissan Z Proto Spec at a recent Z Car Club of NSW meet, as it stirs up excitement for the launch of its seventh-generation (RZ34) sports car.

Attendees of the sunrise event were greeted with one of Nissan’s sold-out Z Proto Spec sports cars to celebrate the annual President’s Run at the Beaufoy Merlin lookout, just outside Hill End in NSW.

It received a glowing reception from the Z enthusiasts, where it led the procession of Z cars that featured nearly every generation model over the past 50 years. And by the sound of it, Nissan won over a few extra pre-orders in the process.

News of the surprise appearance comes just a week after Nissan organised a special event in Sydney where the Z Proto was joined by some of its iconic siblings to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Z sports car family.

The Nissan Z range will be offered here in Australia in a two-variant lineup, headlined by the Z Proto Spec special edition which has since been sold out, and the Z Coupe in manual and automatic.

Both come powered by the same VR30 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 pushing out 298kW and 475Nm, sent to the rear wheels. Z Car Club NSW president, John Wakeling, said:

“It was an amazing experience, and it was so exciting for our members who are so passionate about their vehicles and the history of the Z, to see where its iconic model is going next. What’s so special about this car is that it blends elements of every historic Z model, but is still very much unique and modern, so for our members to be able to identify design elements from their own cars was amazing.”

Nissan Australia managing director, Adam Paterson, said: “We know just how passionate the fans of this model are, whether they’re driving the first Datsun 240Z or the Nissan 370Z Nismo, so we were thrilled they could be among the first people in Australia to experience the all-new Z.”