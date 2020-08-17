First 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 models land in Australia

August 17, 2020
Car News, Diesel, Land Rover, SUV, Turbo

The first examples of the all-new 2020 Land Rover Defender have started arriving in Australia, ahead of its official local market launch in September.

We spotted a few examples at a Jaguar Land Rover dealership in Sydney today, including a well-equipped D240 in the showroom, and a potent P400 downstairs featuring JLR’s beaut new 3.0-litre inline-six.

The new Defender is one of the mostly hotly anticipated SUVs arriving in Australia this year. And it is likely to be one of the most capable factory off-road vehicles on the market. At first the standard five-door body layout will launch here, called the 110. And next year the short wheelbase 90 will arrive, perhaps suited to the more serious off-road fanatics. The 90 was originally scheduled to arrive in October but the coronavirus pandemic has caused some delays.

A variety of powertrain options will be presented, kicking off with the D200, and then the D240 as seen here in the showroom. Both feature a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder producing 147kW and 177kW, respectively, and 430Nm.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

At the top of the range is the P400. It showcases the company’s latest 3.0-litre inline-six, featuring a variable geometry exhaust-driven turbocharger as well as an electric supercharger. The supercharger helps bridge any gaps potentially caused by turbo-lag, particularly lower in the rev range. On full throttle the engine develops an impressive 294kW at 6500rpm, and 550Nm between 2000-5000rpm.

There will be a huge array of options and personalisation possibilities available too. This example on display (above), for example, features a tow hitch receiver, manual third-row seating, and the black contrast roof.

It also shows off the full Explorer Pack, which adds a sleek snorkel, wheel arch protectors, an ‘expedition’ roof rack, and an exterior side-mounted gear carrier for mucky equipment. Needless to say, this pack will be a must for avid camping and exploring enthusiasts.

Land Rover Australia has previously confirmed prices for the 110 body style, in MY2020.5 guise, will start from the following (excluding on-road costs). Prices for the 90 are yet to be announced.

2020 Land Rover Defender 110
 D200 147kW/430Nm 8-speed auto: $69,626
D240 177kW/430Nm 8-speed auto: $75,536

2020 Land Rover Defender 110 S
D200 177kW/430Nm 8-speed auto: $83,435
P400 294kW/550Nm 8-speed auto: $95,335

2020 Land Rover Defender 110 SE
D240 177kW/430Nm 8-speed auto: $90,936
P400 294kW/550Nm 8-speed auto: $102,736

2020 Land Rover Defender 110 First Edition
D240 177kW/430Nm 8-speed auto: $102,135

2020 Land Rover Defender 110 HSE
P400 294kW/550Nm 8-speed auto: $112,535

2020 Land Rover Defender 110 X
P400 294kW/550Nm 8-speed auto: $136,736

Tags
,

Related Articles

2020 Land Rover Defender 90 lands in Australia in October2020 Land Rover Defender 90 lands in Australia in October February 27, 2020
2020 Land Rover Defender officially unveiled2020 Land Rover Defender officially unveiled September 10, 2019
New Land Rover Defender V8 under development, could top 500hp – reportNew Land Rover Defender V8 under development, could top 500hp – report May 13, 2020
V8 2021 Land Rover Defender test mule spotted (video)V8 2021 Land Rover Defender test mule spotted (video) July 31, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive