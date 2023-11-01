Urban Automotive Brings Bespoke Range Rover & Rolls-Royce Ghost to SEMA

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

The team at Urban Automotive have brought their latest and greatest pair of bespoke British menaces to SEMA in Las Vegas, introducing the world to their blacked-out takes on the Rand Rover and Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Urban Automotive’s showcase at SEMA is designed to show North American buyers what the British company is all about, using the Ghost and Range Rover as the centerpieces of their display. Kicking things off with the Urban Automotive take on the Land Rover Range Rover, the company has given it head-to-toe carbon fibre bodywork that make its already-imposing styling even more intimidating.

No less than forty pieces of carbon fibre are typically used in Urban Automotive’s kits, with the Range Rover picking up a bespoke front bumper, mouthpiece, three-piece bumper splitter, rear bumper, rear diffuser and lower door sills – all of which are made from lightweight carbon fibre.

There’s also a set of milled billet aluminium exhaust tips, unique badging, an optional Milltek Sport performance exahaust system and a range of options for the 24-inch alloy wheels. Move to the Ghost and there’s very much the same carbon fibre approach to the bodykit, with a replacement front bumper, two-piece front bumper overlay with integrated daytime running lights, a front bumper splitter, lower door sills, a redesigned rear bumper with an integrated diffuser all made from carbon fibre.

The Ghost also picks up the same milled billet aluminium exhaust tips, Urban Icon badge at the rear tailgate, as well as the option of Milltek Sport’s performance exhaust and the choice of 22-inch and 24-inch forged alloy wheels. “It’s incredibly exciting to be launching our new products as SEMA,” says Founder and Head of Design at Urban Automotive, Simon Dearn.

“Unquestionably one of the key events of the year, SEMA showcases the Urban’s new Range Rover and Rolls-Royce Ghost styling packs to a huge audience.” “We are really looking forward to our continuing relationship with Milltek, working to exclusively distribute Urban Automotive’s premium product rang to customers in the USA,” he added.