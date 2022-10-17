Subaru confirms new 2023 Crosstrek for Australia, replaces XV

Subaru Australia has confirmed it will be introducing the 2023 Crosstrek small SUV locally, which will replace the XV as Subaru’s most affordable all-wheel drive crossover.

The Crosstrek name has been on sale in other markets for a while, mainly in North America, but the model line is essentially identical to the XV. Subaru is now switching the XV to the Crosstrek name so it is consistent, globally.

While Subaru is yet to give us the full run-down on powertrains, pricing and specifications for the Crosstrek range in Australia, the company has given us some of the headlines.

Under the bonnet, the Crosstrek range comes powered by a 2.0-litre Boxer four-cylinder producing at unknown power and torque figure, with the added bonus of a hybrid at the top of the range. Both variants will put power to the ground via a CVT automatic and Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drive system.

In North America, the 2.0L engine develops 113kW, but there is also a 2.5-litre option that develops 136kW. There’s also a six-speed manual transmission on offer for the 2.0L, but unfortunately it looks like Australia will miss out. The e-Boxer hybrid currently produces 110kW.

In terms of styling, the Crosstrek has received a design package clearly inspired by the latest generation Outback range, with the redesigned grille and front headlights replacing the XV’s comparatively tame front end.

Inside, Subaru says it’s been working alongside medical schools to ensure the cabin is both spacious and ergonomic, which is often a major pitfall of the small SUV segment.

In terms of technology, Subaru is fitting the 2023 Crosstrek with an 11.6-inch vertically-mounted infotainment touch-screen, and a heap of safety technology featuring Subaru’s EyeSight system.

Other than that, Subaru is going to keep us waiting on price and specification details until the Crosstrek is ready for its official launch in Australia “soon”, with more details to be announced in the “coming months”. Subaru Australia managing director, Blair Reed, said:

“The new name embodies what the Crosstrek does and is, an all-wheel drive crossover small SUV that’s capable of trekking almost anywhere you please. The all-new Subaru Crosstrek SUV encapsulates an active lifestyle, through its distinctive exterior design and drivability, and offers plenty of versatility meaning its skilled to take on any adventure with a sense of ease.”