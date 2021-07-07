Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae debuts as final variant

This is it. The last version of the almighty Lamborghini Aventador. It’s called the LP 780-4 Ultimae. Even if you don’t speak Italian, it’s pretty easy to assume this is the ultimate version yet.

It’s a bit of a sad moment, actually, as this marks the end of an era for naturally aspirated V12 power from Lambo. The engine layout is set to be retained for some years yet, but for the Aventador’s successor it will be matched with electric-hybrid technology

So, to celebrate, Lamborghini has created the Ultimae (laste). It promises to blend the performance of the SVJ while intensifying the sophistication and elegance of the Aventador S. Lamborghini confirms it will be offering both coupe and roadster body styles.

The beating heart is of course a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 which has been tuned and tweaked so it now produces 574kW (780PS). That’s more powerful than the S and the SVJ. The engine also develops 720Nm.

As a result, 0-100km/h is claimed in just 2.8 seconds, 0-200km/h is done and dusted in 8.7 seconds, while the top speed is 355km/h. Speaking about the epic creation, Stephan Winkelmann, president and CEO of Lamborghini, said:

“It is the last of its kind: it delivers the maximum power and conclusive performance expected from Lamborghini’s current V12 engine, combined with our inimitable flagship’s design DNA. The Aventador was destined to become a classic from launch, and the Aventador LP 780-4 is the most beautiful expression of timeless design and technical solutions in a final edition: Ultimae.”

Special attention has been spent on the exterior and aerodynamics, with a bespoke front bumper bar featuring a splitter system and air ducts, with a new side intake scoop that’s designed to optimise wake flow to the radiator. There’s also an active rear wing with three positions, dependent on the drive mode selected and vehicle speed. Vortex generators are also formed into the underside to maximise flow and aid brake cooling.

Another highlight is Lamborghini’s latest drive mode select system, with Strada (street), Sport, and Corsa (track) modes, as well as a new EGO mode which allows users to preset the different parameters manually.

Buyers can select from a range of exterior and interior trim and colour combinations, and go further with personalisation via the Ad Personam division.

Lamborghini is planning to build just 350 examples of the couple and 250 versions of the roadster.