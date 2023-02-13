Car News Mazda SUV Turbo

Mazda CX-60 3.3L inline-6 petrol fuel consumption figures confirmed

Alexi Falson

Mazda says that its all-new inline-six mild hybrid petrol engine for the CX-60 SUV has been officially rated at 7.4L/100km on the combined cycle, putting it on par with the CX-5’s four-cylinder while offering far more power.

Compared with the naturally aspirated 2.5-litre four-cylinder you’ll find powering the current CX-5, Mazda’s inline-six petrol for the CX-60 offers identical fuel economy figures while offering a 50 per cent power improvement and double the torque figures.

Mazda says that the larger displacement of its 3.3-litre block allows for a more efficient air-fuel mix that can be tuned to run on a leaner burn range, which drops both fuel economy figures and NOx emissions. Acceleration from 0-100km/h is claimed in 6.9 seconds, which is 0.8 seconds quicker than the CX-5 with the 2.5 turbo-petrol option (based on official claim).

Mazda’s CX-60 range is available with a choice of three engines, including a pair of 3.3-litre turbocharged inline-six units, in petrol and diesel, and a 2.5-litre four-cylinder plug-in hybrid. Power outputs stand at 187kW/550Nm for the diesel, 209kW/450Nm for the petrol and jump to 241kW/500Nm for the CX-60 PHEV with the help of its 100Nm electric motor.

Fuel consumption figures for the diesel and hybrid are 4.9L/100km and 2.1L/100km, respectively. Acceleration figures for the 0-100km/h sprint are 7.3 seconds and 5.9 seconds.

As a reminder, the CX-60 range is available in three trim levels in Australia, kicking off with the Evolve with Mazda’s inline-six petrol unit from $59,800, with prices rising to $61,800 and $72,300 for the diesel and PHEV respectively. Stepping up to the GT brings prices to $67,800 for the base petrol model, while the range-topping CX-60 Azami is priced from $74,154 (all prices are before on-road costs). Mazda’s Aussie director, Vinesh Bhindi, said:

“Our commitment to the rightsizing approach has resulted in an exceptionally refined six-cylinder engine that reflects Mazda Premium and also manages to simultaneously replicate the efficiency hallmarks of our consistently most popular SUV in Australia – the four-cylinder Mazda CX-5. We anticipate this versatile petrol engine to be our best-seller in the CX-60 range, with it expected to account for approximately 44 per cent of overall customer orders.”

The Mazda CX-60 is due to land in Australia in June, although, the order books are open now.

