Ferrari Reveals SF90 XX Coupe & Spider, Most Powerful Road Cars Ever

There’s two new Ferrari hypercars in town, with a limited run of the SF90 XX Stradale and Spider becoming the most powerful road-legal Prancing Horses ever.

Based on the almighty Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Ferrari’s latest hardcore has received power increases, weight reductions, a new exhaust system and a new aero package with a fixed rear wing.

Kicking off the upgrades is a set of new pistons and a higher compression ratio for the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 which now delivers 586kW/804Nm on its own steam, and is paired with three electric motors adding 171kW to the mix.

Combined outputs for the SF90 XX Stradale now stand at an immense 758kW – an increase of 22kW over the standard SF90 – with a 0-100km/h sprint taken care of in just 2.3 seconds.

The plug-in hybrid design means the SF90 XX range can travel up to 135km/h on its 7.9kWh battery, while the V8 soundtrack has been taken to the next level thanks to a new exhaust system.

The powertrain has been updated with a boost function in Ferrari’s Qualifying Mode, which adds up to 30 small boosts of power from the e-motor per charge.

To match the power increases, Ferrari has designed a new aerodynamic styling package that features a fixed rear wing, aggressive front splitters and a more prominent rear diffuser that adds 530kg of downforce when hitting the 250km/h mark.

Underneath, Ferrari’s redesigned suspension system is said to reduce body roll by 10 per cent, with braking power supplied by a set of 398mm front discs and 390mm rear discs.

Inside, the SF90 XX Stradale and Spider pick up a stripped-back but still ultra-premium cabin design with a set of carbon fibre racing seats, suede upholstery and an Alcantara-upholstered dashboard.

Ferrari is set to cap production of the SF90 XX Stradale to 799 hardtops and 599 Spiders; all of which have already been snapped up by eager buyers.