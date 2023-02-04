Ferrari posts record global sales in 2022, up 19%

Ferrari has published its global financial and production results for 2022, with 19 per cent increases reported for Maranello’s delivery and net revenue figures. It was a record year for the Italian marque.

For the year of 2022, Ferrari delivered 13,221 vehicles, marking a 19 per cent increase over the 11,155 vehicles it delivered in 2021. The Chinese market (including Hong Kong and Taiwan) contributed the greatest signs of growth for Ferrari, with deliveries up 72.6 per cent.

Ferrari says that within the lineup, hybrid vehicles like the 296 GTB and the outlandish SF90 made up a 22 per cent share of deliveries, while the F8, 812, Roma and Portofino made up for the other 78 per cent share of deliveries.

Net revenues at Ferrari for 2022 stand at 5.095 billion euros for the year, marking a staggering 19 per cent increase over 2021’s 4.271 billion euros, while EBITA figures increased 15.8 per cent to 1.17 billion euros.

The only division within Ferrari’s ranks that actually saw a decline was the company’s engine works, which reported a net revenue drop of 18 per cent to 155 million euros. Ferrari says this drop was the result of Maserati ordering fewer engines directly from Ferrari as an engine partnership agreement expires this year.

Looking forward, Ferrari is forecasting another record-setting year, expecting its net revenues to increase once again to $5.7 billion euros on the back of strong demand for its product line and some planned price increases. Ferrari’s CEO, Benedetto Vigna, said:

“Despite a complex global macroscenario, we look ahead with great confidence, encouraged by the many signs of achievements for an evolving Ferrari. These figures provide the base for an even stronger 2023 fuelled by the persistently high demand for our products worldwide.”

In Australia, Ferrari sold 203 vehicles according to VFACTS figures. That was up 4.6 per cent on the previous year.