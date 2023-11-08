Rimac Nevera Sets New World Record for Driving 275km/h in Reverse (video)

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Rimac Automobili has clocked up yet another world record, this time with the Rimac Nevera pointing in the complete wrong direction, with its record-breaking speed run taking it up to 275km/h in reverse.

Rimac took to the ATP proving grounds in Papenburg, Germany once again for its record attempt, set on October 7, with Rimac test driver Goran Drndak coming awfully close to the 300km/h mark while driving in reverse. The company says that simulations showed the Nevera wouldn’t have much of a problem hitting 241km/h in reverse, though the matter of controlling the car was another issue entirely.

Chief Engineer, Matija Renic said that it was worth a shot, even though the Nevera’s cooling, stability and importantly, the aerodynamics package obviously hadn’t been put to the test with the car pointing in the wrong direction.

The company was well aware, however, that its four electric motors are happy to spin out in both directions, giving it a massive edge over a typical internal combustion engine’s reverse gear which is severely limited in comparison. In fact, the company says that the Rimac is theoretically capable of hitting 160km/h in 3.21 seconds, onto 321km/h in 11 seconds in reverse – though you’ll struggle to find many test drivers willing to put that claim to the test.

Rimac has done some serious damage out at the ATP test track in Papenburg, with the Nevera setting no less than 23 world records in a single day back in May this year.

Headlining a long list of records was the Nevera’s 0-100km/h sprint in 1.81 seconds, a 0-400-0km/h run in 29.96 seconds, a 0-200km/h run of just 4.42 seconds and a 0-200-0km/h world record of 8.85 seconds. “On the run itself, it definitely took some getting used to,” says Drndak, “you’re facing straight out backwards watching scenery flash away from you faster and faster, feeling your neck pulled forwards in almost the same sensation you would normally get under heavy braking.”

“You’re moving the steering wheel so gently, careful not to upset the balance, watching for your course and your braking point out the rear-view mirror, all the while keeping an eye on the speed,” he added.

“Despite it being almost completely unnatural to the way the car was engineered, Nevera breezed through yet another record.”