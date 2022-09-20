Haval Jolion SUV scores 5-star ANCAP safety rating (video)

The number of midsized SUVs with a five-star safety rating has grown once again after the GWM Haval Jolion was given the tick of approval by ANCAP this week.

Overall, the Haval Jolion secured its five-star safety rating with strong scores for adult and child occupant protection of 90 and 84 per cent respectively, while its vulnerable road user protection score was a less-than-stellar 64 per cent.

Thankfully for the Jolion, GWM’s inclusion of a tonne of safety equipment as standard helped raise its score with a safety assist rating of 92 per cent, securing it an overall five-star safety rating even under ANCAP’s strict 2020-222 testing protocols.

ANCAP has pointed out that the five-star safety rating only applies to petrol-powered Jolion variants, while the recently-announced Jolion hybrid is yet to receive an official ANCAP safety rating.

Standard safety equipment for the Jolion includes autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, lane-keep assistance, adaptive cruise control, safe exit warnings, traffic sign recognition and a surround-view camera. ANCAP’s CEO, Carla Hoorweg, said:

“The five-star ANCAP safety rating for the Jolion is the third awarded to GWM under ANCAP’s stringent 2020-22 protocols. There has been a significant amount of interest in a rating for this model and it has been shown to offer a high standard of safety.”

You can check out our full review of the Haval Jolion Ultra here, which includes our usual walk-around video and 0-100km/h performance tests.