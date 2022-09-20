Car News Haval Safety Videos

Haval Jolion SUV scores 5-star ANCAP safety rating (video)

Alexi Falson

The number of midsized SUVs with a five-star safety rating has grown once again after the GWM Haval Jolion was given the tick of approval by ANCAP this week.

Overall, the Haval Jolion secured its five-star safety rating with strong scores for adult and child occupant protection of 90 and 84 per cent respectively, while its vulnerable road user protection score was a less-than-stellar 64 per cent.

Thankfully for the Jolion, GWM’s inclusion of a tonne of safety equipment as standard helped raise its score with a safety assist rating of 92 per cent, securing it an overall five-star safety rating even under ANCAP’s strict 2020-222 testing protocols.

ANCAP has pointed out that the five-star safety rating only applies to petrol-powered Jolion variants, while the recently-announced Jolion hybrid is yet to receive an official ANCAP safety rating.

Standard safety equipment for the Jolion includes autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, lane-keep assistance, adaptive cruise control, safe exit warnings, traffic sign recognition and a surround-view camera. ANCAP’s CEO, Carla Hoorweg, said:

“The five-star ANCAP safety rating for the Jolion is the third awarded to GWM under ANCAP’s stringent 2020-22 protocols. There has been a significant amount of interest in a rating for this model and it has been shown to offer a high standard of safety.”

You can check out our full review of the Haval Jolion Ultra here, which includes our usual walk-around video and 0-100km/h performance tests.

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

